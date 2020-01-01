Football Manager 2021 wonderkids: Best young strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers

Goal takes a look at the young footballers with the best potential to become world class in the game

When it comes to building for the future in Football Manager, the job lies in identifying the best young players who have the potential to become world class.

Unearthing the next Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo requires you to build an efficient scouting network and sometimes you have to cast the net wide in order to discover the next big thing.

There are plenty of wonderkids who possess the potential to reach the top, but they also need to have their talents nurtured through appropriate coaching and, crucially, first-team football.

To help you get started, we've compiled a list of the best wonderkid strikers, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers on Football Manager 2021.

This list features only players who are aged under 20 in the game, meaning it excludes the likes of Erling Haaland, Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho - who are moving out of the wonderkid category.

While there are a lot of established stars in the list, we have also included an array of players who are available to buy for a relatively cheap price and players are listed by price.

POS: Position(s)

NAT: Nationality

VAL: Value

*Teams shown are correspond to those in the game, while ages shown are those at the start of the 2020-21 season and players may have more than one nationality.

Contents

Football Manager 2021 wonderkid strikers

Player Age PO. NAT. Club VA. Mason Greenwood 18 AMR, ST Man Utd £30m Ansu Fati 17 AMRL, ST £21.2m Gabriel Martinelli 19 AMRLC, FC £19.3m Myron Boadu 19 AMRL, ST AZ £7.75m Joao Pedro 19 AMRL, ST Brazil £6.25m Rodrygo 19 AMRL, ST Brazil £6m Troy Parrott 18 ST Rep. Ireland ( on loan) £5m Facundo Pellistri 18 AMR, ST Man Utd £5m Ali Akman 18 ST Bursaspor £2.4m Youssouph Badji 18 ST £2.6m Fabio Silva 18 ST £2.2m Kaio Jorge 18 ST Brazil SAN £1.3m Joshua Zirkzee 18 ST Netherlands £1.1m Matias Arezo 17 ST Uruguay River Plate de Montevideo £1m Karim Adeyemi 18 AMR, ST Red Bull Salzburg £1m Lautaro Ovando 17 ST Argentinos Jrs £0.8m Vincenzo Millico 19 AMLC, FC £0.8m Pietro Pellegri 19 ST Italy £0.7m Lassina Traore 19 ST Burkina Faso £0.6m Sebastiano Esposito 18 ST Italy ( on loan) £0.6m Joe Gelhardt 18 AM, FC England Leeds Utd £0.4m Goncalo Ramos 19 AM, FC Portugal £0.4m Liam Delap 17 ST England Man City £0.3m Amad Diallo 18 AMRL, ST £0.2m Marcos Leonardo 17 AML, ST Brazil SAN £0.2m Cristian Olivera 18 AMR, ST Uruguay Almeria £0.2m Brian Oddei 17 AMR, ST £0.1m Jordi Escobar 18 AML, ST Spain Almeria £0.1m Raul Moro 17 AMRC, ST Spain £0.1m Yeremi Pino 17 AMRLC, FC Spain £0.1m Ilias Akhomach 16 AMRLC, ST Spain Barcelona £0.06m Andres Garcia 17 ST Spain £0.04m

Football Manager 2021 wonderkid midfielders

Player Age PO. NAT. Club VA. Callum Hudson-Odoi 19 AMRLC England £25.9m Bukayo Saka 18 WBL, AMRL England Arsenal £25.9m Curtis Jones 19 AMRLC England £7.3m Eduardo Camavinga 17 DM £6.5m Dominik Szoboszlai 19 AMRLC, FC Hungary Red Bull Salzburg £5.7m Jayden Braaf 17 AMRL Netherlands Man City £5m Harvey Elliott 17 AMRL, ST England Liverpool £5m Ander Barrenetxea 18 AMRL Spain Real San Sebastian £3.9m Filip Stevanovic 17 AMRLC Man City £2.2m Ryan Gravenberch 18 DM, AMLC Netherlands Ajax £1.6m Eddie Salcedo 18 AMLC, FC Italy Inter (Verona on loan) £1.3m Yunus Musah 17 AMRC USA Valencia £1.2m Charles De Ketelaere 19 AMLC Brugge £1.1m Jude Bellingham 17 AMRLC England B. Dortmund £1.1m Gonzalo Plata 19 AMRLC £1m Sergio Gomez 19 AMLRC Spain B. Dortmund ( on loan) £0.8m Emmanuel Vignato 19 AMRC Italy £0.7m Karamoko Dembele 17 AMR England £0.7m Georgiy Tsitaishvili 19 AMRLC £0.4m Tiago Dantas 19 MC Portugal Benfica £0.2m Ajdin Hasic 17 AMRC £0.2m Hannibal 17 AMC France Man Utd £0.2m Ilaix Moriba 17 DM, AMC Spain Barcelona £0.1m Pierre Dwomoh 16 AMRC, FC Belgium £0.1m Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 16 AMRL Canada Toronto £0.1m Bruno Tavares 18 AMRL Portugal Sporting £0.07m Hugo Gonzalez 17 AMRL Spain Valencia £0.06m Lisandru Tramoni 17 AMRL France £0.05m Gavi 15 AMC Spain Barcelona £0.04m Wilfried Gnonto 16 AM, FC Italy Zurich £0.03m Pipi 16 AMC Real Madrid £0.03m Malamine Efekele 16 AMRL France Monaco £0.03m

Football Manager 2021 wonderkid defenders

Player Age PO. Nationality Club VA. Eric Garcia 19 DC Spain Man City £22.6m Brandon Williams 19 D, WBRL England Man Utd £19.7m Tariq Lamptey 19 D, WBRL England £15.9m William Saliba 19 DC France Arsenal £11.6m Wesley Fofana 19 DC France £11.6m Sergino Dest 19 D, WBRL USA Barcelona £10m Ethan Ampadu 19 DC, DM, MC Chelsea (Sheff Utd on loan) £8.1m Teden Mengi 18 DC England Man Utd £7.1m Alphonso Davies 19 D, WB, AMRL Canada Bayern Munich £6m Nuno Mendes 18 D, WBL Portugal Sporting £4.5m Jeremie Frimpong 19 D, WBRL Netherlands Celtic £4.3m Ethan Laird 18 D, WBRL England Man Utd £4.3m Benoit Badiashile 19 DC France Monaco £2.4m Rayan Ait-Nouri 19 DL France Angers £2.2m Andrea Papetti 18 DC Italy Brescia £1.6m Noah Katterbach 19 D, WBL Germany Koln £1m Josko Gvardiol 18 DLC £0.9m Strahinja Pavlovic 19 DC Serbia Monaco £0.9m Aaron Hickey 17 DRL Bologna £0.8m George Bello 18 D, WBL USA Atlanta Utd £0.8m Tomas Esteves 18 D, WBR Portugal FCP £0.3m Thimothee Pembele 17 DC France PSG £0.2m Deyne Rensche 17 DRLC, DM Netherlands Ajax £0.2m Yan Couto 18 D, WBR Brazil Man City £0.2m Tanguy Nianzu 18 DC, DM France Bayern Munich £0.1m Alvaro Carrillo 18 DC Spain Real Madrid £0.04m Max Normann Williamsen 17 DC Norway Kristiansund £0.02m

Football Manager 2021 wonderkid goalkeepers

Player Age PO. NAT. Club VA. Francisco Gomez 16 GK Argentina Racing Club £0.5m Maarten Vandevoort 18 GK Belgium Genk £0.1m Alessandro Russo 19 GK Italy Sassuolo £0.1m Gavin Bazunu 18 GK Rep. Ireland Man City £0.1m Stefan Bajic 18 GK France £0.1m Marcus Dewhurst 19 GK England Sheff Utd £0.1m Stefano Turati 18 GK Italy Sassuolo £0.08m Manuel Gasparini 18 GK Italy £0.07m Ivan Martinez 18 GK Spain Atletico Pamplona £0.03m Charlie Setford 16 GK England Ajax £0.03m Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro 16 GK Netherlands AZ £0.02m Mikki van Sas 16 GK Netherlands Man City £0.01m Matheus Donelli 18 GK Brazil COR £0.01m Alejandro Iturbe 16 GK Spain £0.008m Cristian 18 GK Brazil ATM £0.001m

