Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: Best young strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers
Football Manager 2020 will soon be hitting shelves across the world with the November release date just around the corner.
One of the most satisfying aspects of the management simulation is discovering wonderkids - the next Neymar or Lionel Messi, say - and helping them develop into world-class players.
Whether you want to implement a policy of bringing youth through to the first team similar to Ajax or hope to recreate something akin to 'Fergie's Fledgings' at Manchester United, scouting talented teens is essential.
To help you on your way, Goal takes a look at some of the best young players who will be worth considering in the transfer market.
Contents
- Football Manager 2020 wonderkid forwards
- Football Manager 2020 wonderkid midfielders
- Football Manager 2020 wonderkid defenders
- Football Manager 2020 wonderkid goalkeepers
Football Manager 2020 wonderkid forwards
Joao Felix is probably the best known wonderkid striker in the world right now following his big-money move to Atletico Madrid from Benfica during the summer, which made him the third most expensive footballer of all time. Naturally, signing Felix so soon after his switch to Atleti might prove difficult, but he is certainly one to consider.
NxGn 2019 winner Jadon Sancho has flourished since leaving Manchester City and moving to Borussia Dortmund. Given his growing stature in the Bundesliga and as a full England international, he'll be on the more expensive side of the scale, but if you're managing a big club and can afford him, he'll be worth it.
Other wonderkid strikers worth scouting include Erling Haaland, who shone for Norway at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup and is flying at Red Bull Salzburg, Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood and Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati. Tottenham forward Troy Parrott has been turning heads for the Premier League club in the UEFA Youth League in recent seasons, while Porto's Fabio Silva could be a bargain signing.
The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Vinicius Jr. are other options, but you will need to be willing to put your hands into your pockets in order to secure their services.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Erling Haaland
|19
|Norway
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Jadon Sancho
|19
|England
|Borussia Dortmund
|Danylo Sikan
|18
|Ukraine
|Dynamo Kiev
|Leonardo Campana
|18
|Ecuador
|Barcelona SC
|Lincoln
|18
|Brazil
|Flamengo
|Willem Geubbels
|18
|France
|Monaco
|Gabriel Martinelli
|18
|Brazil
|Arsenal
|Pietro Pellegri
|18
|Italy
|Monaco
|Mason Greenwood
|17
|England
|Manchester United
|Rodrygo
|18
|Brazil
|Real Madrid
|Vinicius Jr.
|19
|Brazil
|Real Madrid
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|18
|England
|Chelsea
|Adil Aouchiche
|17
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Kaio Jorge
|17
|Brazil
|Santos
|Ansu Fati
|16
|Spain
|Barcelona
|Troy Parrott
|17
|Ireland
|Tottenham
|Joao Felix
|18
|Portugal
|Atletico Madrid
|Lee Harkin
|16
|Ireland
|Wolves
|Louie Barry
|16
|England
|Barcelona
|Fabio Silva
|17
|Portugal
|Porto
Football Manager 2020 wonderkid midfielders
Pep Guardiola has tipped Phil Foden for big things and the Manchester City midfielder is one who should be at the top of your shopping list, if you can get the Premier League champions to sell.
Real Madrid's Takefusa Kubo and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Xavi Simons are other wonderkids at big-name clubs who appear destined for the top. The likes of Celtic's Karamoko Dembele, Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch and Velez's Thiago Almada might be more readily available.
Valencia midfielder Lee Kang-in won the Golden Ball at the 2019 U-20 World Cup and is considered one of the best young players in La Liga.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Lee Kang-in
|18
|South Korea
|Valencia
|Heorhiy Tsitaishvili
|18
|Ukraine
|Dynamo Kiev
|Takefusa Kubo
|18
|Japan
|Real Madrid
|Mohammed Ihattaren
|17
|Netherlands
|PSV
|Thiago Almada
|18
|Argentina
|Velez Sarsfield
|Sergio Gomez
|19
|Spain
|Borussia Dortmund
|Ryan Gravenberch
|17
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|Domink Szoboszlai
|18
|Hungary
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Hugo Felix
|15
|Portugal
|Benfica
|Sandro Tonali
|19
|Italy
|Brescia
|Phil Foden
|19
|England
|Manchester City
|Efrain Alvarez
|17
|Mexico
|LA Galaxy
|Steve Mvoue
|17
|Cameroon
|Azur Star Yaounde
|Matias Palacios
|17
|Argentina
|San Lorenzo
|Pedri
|16
|Spain
|Las Palmas / Barcelona
|Giovanni Reyna
|16
|United States
|Borussia Dortmund
|Daniel Maldini
|17
|Italy
|AC Milan
|Eduardo
|16
|Angola
|Rennes
|Xavi Simons
|16
|Netherlands
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Harvey Elliott
|16
|England
|Liverpool
|Karamoko Dembele
|16
|Scotland
|Celtic
Football Manager 2020 wonderkid defenders
Liverpool boast a Dutch defensive duo who have naturally been likened to their first-team hero Virgil van Dijk. Sepp van den Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever are highly rated by the Anfield club but could be decent loan options if you're managing a team in the lower leagues. Manchester City's Eric Garcia and Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu are other bright prospects from the Premier League.
Ajax full-back Sergino Dest, who recently declared for the U.S. national team, has already broken into the first team at the Amsterdam Arena, while Cagliari's Sebastian Walukiewicz is deemed one of the best young defenders in Serie A. In Germany, a Scottish centre-back who has been likened to Mats Hummels - Liam Morrison - will be hoping to make a breakthrough at Bayern Munich.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Ozan Kabak
|19
|Turkey
|Schalke
|Juan Miranda
|19
|Spain
|Barcelona
|Ki-Jana Hoever
|17
|Netherlands
|Liverpool
|Benoit Badiashile
|18
|France
|Monaco
|Eric Garcia
|18
|Spain
|Manchester City
|Ethan Ampadu
|18
|Wales
|Chelsea
|Sergino Dest
|18
|United States
|Ajax
|Sebastian Walukiewicz
|19
|Poland
|Cagliari
|Luan Candido
|18
|Brazil
|RB Leipzig
|Rayan Ait-Nouri
|18
|France
|Angers
|Jonathan Panzo
|18
|England
|Monaco
|Max Aarons
|19
|England
|Norwich City
|Sepp van den Berg
|17
|Netherlands
|Liverpool
|Timothee Pembele
|16
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Liam Morrison
|16
|Scotland
|Bayern Munich
Football Manager 2020 wonderkid goalkeepers
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Christian Fruchtl has naturally drawn comparisons to Manuel Neuer and has been working as an understudy to the iconic shot-stopper for a number of years now.
Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao, who is on the books at Inter, is a player who will hope to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Alisson and Ederson, while Manchester City's Gavin Bazunu is tipped for a bright future.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Christian Fruchtl
|19
|Germany
|Bayern Munich
|Gabriel Brazao
|18
|Brazil
|Inter
|Gavin Bazunu
|17
|Ireland
|Manchester City
|Lucas Bergstrom
|16
|Finland
|Chelsea
|Lucas Canizares
|17
|Spain
|Real Madrid
|Coniah Boyce-Clarke
|16
|England
|Reading
|Gabriel Slonina
|15
|United States
|Chicago Fire
