Current and former Football Focus presenters Alex Scott and Dan Walker have blunt exchange on social media with future of renowned BBC preview show under threat

Alex Scott and Dan Walker, the current and former presenters of Football Focus, have exchanged words on social media with the show's future in doubt.

Walker presented show for 12 years between 2009 and 2021

Scott picked up the mantle

Low viewing figures have BBC considering future

WHAT HAPPENED? Walker expressed his dismay at the fact the football show - which has been on air in one way or another for 49 years - is struggling for viewers, as the Daily Mail reported the BBC is considering revamping the show.

He wrote: "It’s hard to see Football Focus struggling. I loved it growing up and it was an honour to present it and I still miss it. We poured everything into that show each week and worked hard to keep it relevant. I hope it stays part of the TV landscape."

Scott, who became the show's seventh permanent presenter after Walker's departure at the end of 2020-21, took that as a thinly-veiled jab and responded with a GIF with the word 'Interesting' emblazoned across it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When looking at the figures, it's of little surprise that the future of the show is under threat. Football Focus has lost a third of its early-season audience since 2021, with its August viewing figures dropping from 849,000 in 2019 - while Walker was still presenting the show - to 564,000 last month.

WHAT NEXT FOR SCOTT: The BBC reportedly still hold Scott in high regard, with the former Arsenal defender set to play a big role at next summer's Olympic Games in Paris.