Fonseca delighted with Dzeko's new Roma contract but refuses to comment on move for Juventus' Rugani

The former Shakhtar Donetsk coach is set to make his managerial debut for the Serie A giants, and is pleased that his star striker is still around

manager Paulo Fonseca has spoken of his delight at seeing star forward Edin Dzeko sign a new contract this summer, but refused to comment about transfer target Daniele Rugani.

The Bosnian striker, 33, put speculation about his future to bed by committing to a new three-year deal, and will be hoping to add to four productive seasons with the club.

With 87 goals in 179 games in all competitions, he could reach three figures in the coming campaign – though his reliability presents something of an obstacle for the club’s younger prospects.

“I am very happy with Dzeko staying, though it was something I always believed would happen,” Fonseca said.

“It was my wish, and everyone is happy. With him staying, it is clear to see that the room for [Patrik] Schick to show his quality is reduced. There are players who need more time to adapt to our game and he is one of them.

“[Justin] Kluivert is also young and has yet to understand a lot of things, but he is still growing. Just like [Nicolo] Zaniolo, who is destined to become one of the best Italian players. He too must grow and work hard, especially in terms of tactics, but I am sure he can be an important player for us now.”

Fonseca was asked in a press conference about the negotiations for Juventus defender Rugani, who has slipped down the pecking order in Turin after the move for Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

While he admitted Rugani was ‘a good player’, he was reluctant to talk about a player under contract elsewhere.

Former manager Fonseca will make his competitive managerial debut for Roma on Sunday night, after succeeding the short-lived Claudio Ranieri at the club.

Article continues below

They host at Stadio Olimpico and, while their opponents avoided relegation by a single goal last season, the new boss is keen for his side to apply themselves and get off to a strong start.

“They are a strong team, but I’m sure the team will immediately give a positive response,” he said.

“I’ve always said that winning alone isn’t enough. I want us to be dominant, to have control of the ball, to play in the opposition half. I won’t abandon that.”