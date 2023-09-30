WATCH: USMNT star Folarin Balogun smashes home second goal of Monaco career against Marseille

Folarin Balogun scored a stunning goal to make it 2-2 in Monaco's clash with Marseille on Saturday.

Balogun scores for Monaco

Fourth goal in crazy first half

USMNT striker nets second of season

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun's goal came in the midst of a chaotic first half, one which saw Marseille score within the first minute.

The American's finish, the fourth of the game, came in the 23rd minute, as Balogun ran onto a pass from Maghnes Akliouche. After taking a touch to avoid a defender, Balogun rifled a shot into the back of the net to score his second goal of the Ligue 1 season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal comes after what was likely the worst performance of Balogun's career, as the USMNT star missed a pair of penalties in a loss to Nice. That match was his first start, but Monaco boss Adi Hutter showed faith in the young striker by putting him back into the XI, and his faith was rewarded with a first-half goal.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? Monaco's next match will come against Balogun's former club, Reims, who will play host to his new club on October 7.