The striker was back in Ligue 1 action for the first time since switching his allegiance to the Stars and Stripes.

Balogun has pledged future to USMNT

Forward scored again for Reims

scored again for Reims First U21 player to get 20 goals in Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? Folarin Balogun scored yet another goal as Reims drew 2-2 with Angers on Sunday. The striker has been in the spotlight all week after confirming he will represent the USMNT over England and Nigeria at international level.

The Arsenal loanee showed the fanfare over his international future did not distract him from club matters as he went on to score his 20th Ligue 1 goal of the season as Reims picked up a point.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun is the first Under 21 player to score 20 or more league goals in Europe's top five leagues this season. The forward has managed to reach that tally in 34 appearances in the French division.

The record will surely only increase interest in the 21-year-old, who could either return to Arsenal to fight for his place in the Premier League side or continue his career elsewhere, with Marseille and RB Leipzig said to be interested in signing him.

Meanwhile, USMNT fans will be salivating at the prospect of seeing him line up for the Stars and Stripes when they meet Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals in June.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

Who is the best No.9 in the world? 31% Karim Benzema

36% Erling Haaland

4% Harry Kane

11% Robert Lewandowski

11% Kylian Mbappe

7% Victor Osimhen 719611 Votes