Folarin Balogun's dramatic international U-turn! Arsenal loanee appears to be in Orlando near USMNT camp after leaving England duty

Striker Folarin Balogun left the England U21s because of injury but may now be spending his international break in Orlando near USMNT camp.

Balogun stoking USMNT rumors

Latest social media post increases chatter

USMNT actively recruiting attacker

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid speculation that Balogun might commit to the United States over England and Nigeria, he posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday apparently taken in Orlando, where the USMNT is spending its international break.

There is no confirmation that the picture of the on-fire Reims forward, who is spending the year on loan from Arsenal, is from this week, but the timing ignited a frenzy among Stars and Stripes fans. His 17 Ligue 1 goals this term signify he could be a star for America should he choose to play for the USMNT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT recently confirmed interest in convincing Balogun to join its ranks, while the player himself posted a cryptic message after being left out of England's senior team. Goalkeeper Matt Turner also said he's worked on getting Balogun to join his nation of birth.

He momentarily joined up with the Three Lions' youth program but left because of an injury, the team announced.

WHAT NEXT? It remains unlikely that Balogun would actually play in any USMNT matches this international break, even if he is in Orlando, as such a move would be frowned upon by England given his injury status. However, he could be getting a sense for what USMNT camp feels like before making a final decision on his allegiance. He has yet to announce his intentions.