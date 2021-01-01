Florenzi warns Man City they 'haven't won the war yet' after PSG's Champions League semi-final first-leg loss

Pep Guardiola's side hold a 2-1 advantage following the game at Parc des Princes, with there still all to play for at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City may have emerged victorious in their Champions League battle with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, but Alessandro Florenzi has warned the Blues that "they haven't won the war yet".

Pep Guardiola's side have taken control of a last-four showdown after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory on French soil at Parc des Princes.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyard Mahrez have put priceless away goals in the bag, but there is still all to play for as attention shifts towards an eagerly-anticipated return date at the Etihad Stadium.

What has been said?

Reflecting on a disappointing evening for PSG with Sky Sport Italia , Florenzi has said of the challenges facing Mauricio Pochettino's side: "We lost our shape, it’s not like us.

"We are 22 talented players on the pitch, it’s a battle for 90 minutes. The first goal was a little fortunate, the second went through the wall. Details make the difference at this level.

"However, we’re only halfway through the battle, they haven’t won the war yet.

"We hope to continue the trend of away wins. It won’t be easy, but this team has what it takes to win in Manchester. We need 11 warriors ready to die on the pitch."

PSG's away form

The Ligue 1 giants have endured the odd wobble on home soil this season, making their setback against City no surprise.

A positive first-half showing against the Blues saw a lead established through Marquinhos' header, but collective wheels came off after the break.

De Bruyne curled a hopeful cross into the bottom corner of Keylor Navas' net, before Mahrez fired a free-kick through a gaping hole in the defensive wall and Idrissa Gueye collected a reckless red card for a horror tackle on Ilkay Gundogan.

Article continues below

PSG now have it all to do in Manchester, but they do boast an impressive record on their travels.

Notable victories in Europe have already been collected this season over Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, while eight successive away wins have been secured on domestic stages in league and cup competition.

Further reading