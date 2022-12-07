Flick to remain Germany manager despite 2022 World Cup group stage exit

Hansi Flick will stay on as Germany's manager after an underwhelming 2022 World Cup performance, the DFB has announced.

Wednesday meeting finalised decision

DFB president has "full confidence" in Flick

Euro 2024 next major tournament for Germany

WHAT HAPPENED? A two-and-a-half hour meeting held on Wednesday morning confirmed the decision to keep Flick, and DFB president Bernd Neuendorf offered strong support of the head coach in a public statement.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? "We are all convinced that the 2024 European Championship in our own country represents a great opportunity for football in Germany," Neuendorf said. "Our goal is to make this tournament a sporting success. We have full confidence in Hansi Flick that he will master this challenge together with his team."

Flick added: "My coaching team and I are optimistic about the European Championship in our own country. We as a team can achieve much more than we showed in Qatar. We have missed a great opportunity there. We will learn our lessons from that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Flick's men were eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, a huge disappointment that continued their rut at major tournaments since last reaching a semi-final at Euro 2016. Still, the manager's deep experience with the national team (he was an assistant from 2006-14) and success at Bayern Munich apparently granted him a second chance from his federation.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT'S NEXT FOR GERMANY? While the nation is disappointed in the performance in Qatar, there was the silver lining of the next generation making a positive impression. Teenager Jamal Musiala, for example, was bright in his three World Cup starts, and Germany will look to develop promising youngsters around him in the coming years.