‘There is no shortcut’ – FKF’s Mwendwa must toe the line and face Wasike for audit

Sam Nyamweya has called on Football Kenya Federation to stop diverting tactics and get ready to face Sports Registrar Rose Wasike who has been mandated to audit their accounts.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Sports through CS Amina Mohamed ordered the Sports Registrar through Wasike to conduct a thorough investigation on the federation’s accounts after reports emerged the current officials had misappropriated money meant for the development of the sport.

But in a response to Amina which was exclusively revealed by Goal, the FKF through a signed letter from CEO Barry Otieno raised concerns by stating Wasike was part of a group of individuals who tried to block the 2020 FKF elections through endless litigation for over a year, and will thus not be fair with her findings.

Nyamweya had warned FKF against opposing Amina’s directive, insisting the constitution only allows the Sports Registrar to conduct such an exercise.

'Mwendwa and FKF must eat a humble pie'

“Mwendwa and FKF should eat humble pie and get ready to face Wasike because CS Amina does not have powers to pick someone else, it is clear in the constitution that only the Sports Registrar is allowed to do audits of federation’s accounts and so FKF don’t have a choice,” Nyamweya told Goal on Sunday.

“The appointment of Wasike to head the auditing team is enshrined in the constitution so there is nothing Amina can do, she cannot change the appointment, it is not about powers but about the constitution, and what Amina did is she acted as per the constitution.

“FKF have sensed defeat because they know they have misappropriated funds meant for the development of football in the country and that is why they are panicking.

“What FKF should do is to get ready and face Wasike, there is no shortcut about it, they have to face Wasike and nothing will change.”

What did FKF statement say earlier?

On questioning the appointment Wasike, FKF statement said: “More so, the federation is genuinely concerned that the Sports Registrar, Rose [Wasike] tasked to carry out the said inspection, was part of a group of individuals, who tried to block the 2020 FKF elections through endless litigations, for over a year.

“Further, Wasike is currently one of the respondents in a case pending hearing and determination, at the Sports Dispute Tribunal, where she has expressed a personal and strong feeling that FKF has been illegally in office since 2016, to the extent of disregarding decisions of the Tribunal on several issues in that regard.

“To this extent, it is evident Wasike will not be fair and objective regarding the said inspection, find attached replying affidavit.”

The directive from Amina to audit the FKF accounts is set to take 14 days before a report is submitted to the Ministry.