Five-star Simba SC whitewash Maji Maji FC in Federation Cup encounter

It looked an easy game for the local giants who scored goals across the first and the second half to book a place in the tournament’s next round

Reigning champions Simba SC picked up a 5-0 win over Maji Maji FC in a Sunday Sports Federation Cup encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Gadiel Michael, Chris Mugalu, Ibrahim Ame, Meddie Kagere and Luis Miquissone scored the five goals that gave Wekundu wa Msimbazi the victory.

Sven Vandenbroeck deployed most players who have been missing out on first-team slots for the and the against the lower league side. In goal, Beno Kakolanya replaced an ever-present Aishi Manula, who sat on the bench.

David Kameta, Ame, Kennedy Juma, Miraji Athumani, Larry Bwalya, and Francis Kahata enjoyed starting positions while regulars like Joash Onyango, Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein, Clatous Chama, Kagere and Miquissone were benched.

Michael gave Simba the opening goal in the third minute as they started on a high against Maji Maji, who preferred to sit back and invited attacks from the champions.

Mugalu added the second in the 16th minute as Simba looked a more solid side despite the changes made to the first team. Kahata, Ndemla, Bwalya and the second goal scorer, at this point, were reigning supreme in the final third and the visitors were lucky not to have conceded more.

Ame, who enjoyed a rare chance ahead of Onyango and Pascal Wawa, added the third goal for marauding Simba on the hour mark.

Kagere, after coming on when his teammates had already scored goals that had certainly assured them of a home win, stretched Simba’s lead further away from Maji Maji’s reach when he added the fourth in the 78th minute.

Miquissone, just like Kagere, came on and did not take long before he added the fifth goal in the 88th minute.

In another match, Premier League side Mtibwa Sugar fought to register a 1-0 win over First Division League (FDL) side Geita Gold. Ismail Mhesa scored the only goal of the encounter in the 47th minute to ensure the Sugar Millers advanced.

Simba and Mtibwa have now joined Azam in the next round of the domestic competition. The Wekundu wa Msimbazi all sailed through to the final stage and defeated Namungo FC to crown a stellar season with a treble last season.