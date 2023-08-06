Fitting farewell? Harry Kane scores four goals for Tottenham in friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk as Bayern Munich transfer saga nears conclusion

Harry Kane scored four goals on what could turn out to be his final appearance for Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou's side thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Harry Kane to Bayern Munich transfer saga is rumbling on, but it doesn't appear to have distracted the England striker from doing what he does best. On Sunday, the Kane scored four goals after being handed the captain's armband as Spurs beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 in a friendly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new Premier League season starts in less than a week but Kane's future is far from certain. The 29-year-old has reportedly refused to extend his contract - which expires in 11 months - but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has yet to respond to Bayern Munich's final transfer offer worth over £86m ($110m).

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE AND SPURS?: Bayern desperately want to sign Kane - they are willing to make him a club-record signing - but Levy has so far refused to budge. It seems unwise on Spurs' part, but if nothing changes then Kane could leave the club for free next summer.