Fiston Abdoul Razak: Yanga SC beef up squad with signing of striker

The Jangwani giants have moved to acquire the services of the Burundian forward as they strive to win the 2020-21 title

giants Yanga SC have added to their squad after they confirmed the signing of Fiston Abdoul Razak.

The Burundian striker was unveiled on Friday, hours after the team arrived home from Arusha in Zanzibar, where they beat their rivals Simba SC 4-3 on penalties to lift Mapinduzi Cup on Wednesday night.

Without giving details of the contract signed, Yanga have stated on their social media pages: “Welcome home Fiston Abdoul Razak, you have joined the team of champions and we welcome you with both hands.”

Apart from turning out for FKF side , Razak also featured for JS Kabylie, LLB Académic, Rayon Sports, CSMD Diables Noirs, , Bloemfontein , C.D. Primeiro de Agosto, and Al-Zawra'a SC.

In 2014, he was named in the Burundi national team squad that took part in the African Nations Championships held in .

Razak becomes the second signing for the Jangwani giants after they confirmed the acquisition of defender Dickson Job from Mtibwa Sugar on January 11.

In a recent interview, Yanga through GSM’s director of investment Hersi Said confirmed they will strengthen their squad with only one signing before the mini-transfer window shuts on January 15.

“We are in the final procedure to sign a new player and soon, he will be unveiled to the public. At the moment, I cannot disclose more details about him because we want to make it a big surprise,” Said explained as quoted by Daily News.

On his part, Yanga head coach Cedric Kaze explained the reason he is targeting a striker in the transfer window.

“Having been very successful in the defensive zone in the first round, we now want to make sure we add more edge to the attacking zone and that is why we are in the process of recruiting another striker who will strengthen the area,” Kaze told reporters.

“We want to see our team score more goals, to have a better balance of goals scored and conceded if we want to finish in a better position in the standings.”

Whether the arrival of Job means they have closed their transfer business remains to be seen, as they have already been linked with the signing of Congolese striker Ferebory Dore to boost their striking options.

Yanga are currently topping the 18-team table on 44 points from 18 matches.