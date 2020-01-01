Fisayo Dele-Bashiru joins Sheffield Wednesday from Manchester City

The Anglo-Nigerian will begin life in the English championship next season having joined the Owls from Pep Guardiola’s Citizens

have announced the signing of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from giants for an undisclosed fee.



The 19-year-old midfielder, who becomes the Owls’ first signing has been with the Citizens from the age of eight, rising through the club ranks alongside Phil Foden.



Nevertheless, he was unable to break into Pep Guardiola’s first team - and that necessitated his move to the Hillsborough Stadium where he is expected to continue with his growth in football.

Fisayo becomes our first signing of the summer, joining us on a permanent transfer from @ManCity 👊



Give him a warm Wednesday welcome!



🔵⚪️ #swfc https://t.co/Py3wbZIZnH pic.twitter.com/17ktQR3vdx — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 28, 2020