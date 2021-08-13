First Touch: How did Sandesh Jhingan take to playing football?

As the India international gets ready to move to Croatia, GOAL looks at the humble beginnings of the defender

Sandesh Jhingan is making all the right buzz in the transfer market as he is set to depart ATK Mohun Bagan and join Croatian top division side HNK Sibenik.

It is no secret that the defender wanted to ply his trade in a European outfit and when Sibenik came calling, he accepted the offer with both hands.

After winning the ISL (Indian Super League) Emerging Player of the Year in 2014, there has been no looking back for the India international. He went from strength to strength and his efforts were recognised as he was named AIFF (All India Football Federation) Men's Footballer of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

However, not many fans know about his humble beginnings. It was Jhingan's elder brother Saurabh who hand-held him into football with a tennis ball. The two of them would play football for fun with that tennis ball in the veranda of their house. And soon he took to street football. He was a regular player in the school team and got enrolled in the St. Stephen's Football Academy.

He took part in the Manchester United Premier Cup 2008, a youth tournament conducted by the Premier League giants, and St. Stephens defeated Mahindra United in the national finals to earn a slot in the South East Asian finals of the competition.

Two key injuries that almost forced Jhingan to quit football

After playing in the Premier Cup Jhingan started taking football seriously. He got selected in the India U16 team and was soon a regular in the India U19. At that time, he suffered a knee injury. After months of rehab, he recovered but within two weeks of his comeback, he broke his ankle. At just 17, he was about to quit football but support from his family helped him get through this difficult phase.

But his troubles had just started. After turning professional he came to Kolkata looking for clubs. To his dismay, he was rejected even by the second and third division sides. However, former Indian skipper Bhaichung Bhutia came to his rescue.

"They all said no on my face. Then United Sikkim happened. To be in that club (Sikkim United FC) and to get a contract was unbelievable. I was lucky to start my career at United Sikkim. Two months ago, I did not get through second and third division clubs in Calcutta, and then there you were training with your idols," stated Jhingan previously.

Jhingan made his debut in the then-top tier of Indian football (I-League) in the 2012/13 season against Salgaocar. And on his debut, the defender went on to get his name on the scoresheet as United Sikkim defeated the Goan giants.



In 2014, he made his ISL debut for Kerala Blasters in a 2-1 defeat to Chennaiyin. However, he went on to establish himself as one of the bright prospects and was rewarded by then national coach Stephen Constantine by calling him up for an international friendly against Nepal. The 28-year-old played the entire 90 minutes as India were held to a goalless draw.

He has also played for teams like Bengaluru FC, DSK Shivajians and Sporting Goa on loan from Kerala Blasters at a time when the I-League and ISL were held in seprate windows.