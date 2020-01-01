First casualty! JKT Tanzania to play in empty stadia after government action

The local government has moved to ban their first venue from taking fans after they failed to adhere to safety measures

JKT have become the first team in the Mainland to suffer the government's wrath after their Jamhuri Stadium was banned from hosting matches with fans.

This is after the club failed to observe health measures put in place by the Ministry of Health to help curb the spread of the coronavirus when they played against Young Africans (Yanga SC) in a league match which ended 1-1 on Wednesday.

Before the league returned after President John Pombe Magufuli gave the green light, the Tanzanian government warned venues that do not adhere to set health guidelines during the matches will risk being banned from hosting in future.

More teams

The government had already put in measures to be followed by teams and stadium managers to make sure they help curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports, Hassan Abbasi confirmed the action taken by the government, saying fans will no longer be allowed at the venue until further notice.

“I was there at the stadium and I inspected the venue at 13:00 whereby everything was fine but things went out of hand from 14:00 onwards as the concerned authorities failed to control the incoming fans,” Abbasi is quoted by Daily News.

“We have already taken measures to ban fans from watching the matches live at the stadium. We asked the venue official why they failed to control the crowd and it was unfortunate that they had no answers.

“If you see the stadium is full, go back to your homes and watch the game on Television. This should be a lesson to other venues which will fail to adhere to the set-up health safety guideline protocols, fans will be banned from entering the venue to watch matches.”

Apart from Jamhuri Stadium, other venues to have hosted matches for the league which resumed on June 13, are CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga, Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, Azam Complex and the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Some of the tough measures include committing stadium management, sports associations, and federations to install facilities that will allow putting in place running water and soap as well as sanitizers while insuring everyone involved uses them before entering venues.

Opening entry gates early will also be mandatory, so as to avoid overcrowding and allow fans to maintain a one-metre distance while entering the venue, seating arrangement should also adhere to one-metre distances.

Article continues below

The fans, team officials, journalists, and all other stakeholders involved would also be required to wear face masks throughout when at the venue.

The government has also warned against wild celebrations, saying any goal scored should not invite hugging, while the exchange of jerseys at the end of the match and handshakes, before and after the match, will also not be tolerated.

In addition, substitutes sitting on the bench will be required to wear masks and must sit a metre apart, while players coming off the pitch will be required to wear masks immediately after leaving the field.