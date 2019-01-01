Bukayo Saka: First Arsenal goal a 'dream come true'

The Anglo-Nigerian teenager was thrilled to score his first ever goal for the Gunners in the Europa League on Thursday

Bukayo says scoring his first-ever senor goal was a 'dream come true'.

The 18-year old had a fantastic game on Thursday night, where his goal and two assists charged to a 3-0 win at in the .

Saka - who was making just his fifth senior Arsenal appearance - was thrilled with his performance and will work hard to earn more opportunities.

Article continues below

Dream come true to score for @arsenal 😍 and to get 2 assists tops of a special night🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/HONgguzjFj — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) September 19, 2019

"I'm so happy to score for Arsenal, it's a dream come true - I have been dreaming of this moment since I was a kid," he told BT Sport.

"I just want to keep working hard to make sure I can feel this feeling again."

Saka was born in London to Nigerian parents. He is eligible to play for and , and has already featured for England at U-16, U-17, U-18 and U-19 level.