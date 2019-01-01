Firmino scores Liverpool's 500th goal under Klopp in rout of Leicester

First played second in the Premier League but the game highlighted a gulf in class between the teams as Liverpool's record-breakers marched on

Roberto Firmino scored a brace in ’s 4-0 win over second-placed and his second goal was a historic one in Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at the club.

Firmino swept home from close range for his second, both assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold, and in doing so tallied the 500th goal in all competitions for the Merseyside club under their German head coach.

The win takes the Reds 13 points clear of the Foxes, though if win against on Friday the lead would be cut to 11 points.

Firmino’s double came either side of a James Milner penalty and the rout was completed by Alexander-Arnold rifling in a shot from just outside the box after a typically incisive counter-attack.

The identities of the primary contributors to Liverpool’s win, especially coming away from Anfield, should come as no surprise.

The last eight strikes for international Firmino have all come away from home, including the winning goals in the Club World Cup semi-final and final as his team won that trophy for the first time in their history.

Firmino will be vital if the Reds are to add the English crown to that, and the they claimed last summer, but arguably the most important Reds player will be right-back Alexander-Arnold.

The locally born 21-year-old has provided more assists, 20, than any other player in the since the start of the 2018-19 season.

Leicester were considered to be the team most likely to challenge the duopoly of Liverpool and Man City, but have now lost to both teams in quick succession.

The gulf in class between the Foxes and the Reds was highlighted by the fact that the margin of victory was the greatest between teams in the top two spots in the Premier League since 2011.

In October of that year City smashed local rivals Man Utd 6-1, and went on to win the league in sensational style at the end of the year with a win in their final match.

Liverpool, pipped to the title by Pep Guardiola’s team last season, will be hoping another omen is more indicative of this season.

No team has ever led the Premier League by more than 13 points at this stage of the season. The only other team to have held the same lead were United in 1993-94, who cantered to victory by eight points.