Fire kills ten at Flamengo's training centre

A major fire has taken the lives of ten people at Flamengo's training centre in Vargem Grande in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, the local fire department has confirmed.

Three others were injured, with one thought to be in a serious condition, and were taken to the Lourenco Jorge Municipal Hospital in Barra da Tijuca, also in the West Zone.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Douglas Henaut of the fire service, the blaze was in the accommodation in which the players sleep but could not yet identify the cause of the fire.

"The cause will be investigated later by the police," Douglas said. "We can not say anything at the moment."

Those who survived the tragedy were identified as 14-year-old Caua Emanoel Gomes Nuines , Francisco Diogo Bento Alves, 15, and Jonathan Cruz Ventura, 15.

More to follow...