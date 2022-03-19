Fiorentina's Torreira plays on after losing tooth in 1-1 draw with Inter

Arsenal loanee and Fiorentina star Lucas Torreira gained plenty of plaudits for fighting on in the clash with Inter Milan on Saturday despite losing a tooth.

The midfielder got himself on the scoresheet in the crucial fixture and helped his side gain a much-needed point away from home.

Torreira was the only one to score from his side in the 1-1 draw and the result meant he's kept their European football hopes somewhat alive.

What happened?

As can be seen from Torreira's tweet below, he lost his front tooth after getting a knock and was even reportedly seen giving the tooth to the kitman as he took a cotton swab for his mouth.

His crucial goal vs Inter Milan ensured his side left the famous stadium with a point.

Inter fall behind again 😪



Lucas Torreira puts Fiorentina ahead, that's two in two games for the Arsenal loanee 👏



Is the title race starting to slip away from them? pic.twitter.com/MbMT9WOq9K — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 19, 2022

How has Torreira been performing?

Torreira is currently on loan from Arsenal after being deemed surplus by Mikel Arteta, and it's safe to say he's made the most of his time in Italy.

The Uruguayan has made 28 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and notching up one assist with Fiorentina.

He's played almost exclusively at defensive-midfield and having played over 2000 minutes, it's evidence of how important he has been for the Serie A side.

