Finnish club HJK Helsinki part ways with Elderson Echiejile after three months

The two parties agreed to terminate the contract which brings an end to the defender's short stint in Finland

HJK Helsinki have announced the departure of international Elderson Echiejile, three months after his arrival.

Echiejile joined Toni Koskela's outfit on a one-year deal in March after a successful trial with the club during their pre-season.

During his brief spell in Finland, the former left-back played five matches and scored two goals in the Finnish top-flight.

"HJK and Elderson Echiejile have stopped their contract and will not continue with the HJK team," the club tweeted.

"We thank Mr. Elderson for his contribution to the team. The club wish him well in the future. Thanks, Eddy!"

HJK ja Elderson Echiéjilé ovat purkaneet sopimuksensa eikä Elderson enää jatka HJK:n joukkueen mukana. Kiitämme Eldersonia hänen panoksestaan joukkueen ja seuran eteen ja toivotamme hänelle kaikkea hyvää jatkossa. Thanks, Eddy!

The Nigeria international is expected to be in search for a new adventure elsewhere ahead of the commencement of the 2019-20 campaign.

On the international scene, Echiejile's last appearance for the Super Eagles was in June 2018 during a friendly game against before the Fifa World Cup in .

The 31-year-old was a member of the Super Eagles' team whichwon the 2013 in under the guidance of the late Stephen Keshi.