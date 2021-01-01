'When he takes a shot, I expect it to roll to the keeper' - Finishing faults of Liverpool pair Firmino and Mane puzzle Crouch

The former Reds striker is not writing seasoned performers off, but admits that they have "something to prove" heading towards next year

The finishing faults of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane at Liverpool puzzle Peter Crouch, with the former Reds striker admitting he expects neither to score when presented with an opportunity.

Confidence has eroded within Jurgen Klopp's squad this season, with the reigning Premier League champions enduring a humbling fall from grace.

A once-fearsome attacking unit has not been immune to criticism and dips in form - despite Mohamed Salah maintaining his impressive standards - and questions continue to be asked of where Mane and Firmino, who have 19 goals between them, figure in future plans.

What has been said?

After seeing the pair draw a blank again in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle, Crouch told the Daily Mail: "One thing jumped out at me on Saturday when I was watching the game. It was the moment Salah got through in the first half and teed it up for Mane to finish. The Mane of last year or the year before doesn't think twice and he puts his foot through it.

"When he took a touch, however, I knew that was it. His confidence has deserted him and it's the same for Firmino. I watch Firmino play and I see a beautiful footballer, whose flicks and positional play are outstanding but when he takes a shot, I expect it to roll on the floor to the goalkeeper.

"It's important to stress that these two players command so much respect and I am not in the business of saying they should be sold. I was asked about moving them on by a reader last week and I found it disrespectful to say, after all they have done, that they should be sold.

"I'm prepared to give both of them some grace this season because things have been so strange. Liverpool need the season to end, their players need to be re-energised and I wouldn't write them off. At the same time, they really do have something to prove in August."

Can Liverpool rediscover their spark?

Injuries have conspired against the Reds during a testing 2020-21 campaign, with the hope being that luck will turn next season.

With a fully fit squad, and with potential summer additions added to the pot, Liverpool can be expected to come back into contention for major silverware.

It does, however, remain to be seen whether high-profile exits will be sanctioned in the next window.

The likes of Mane and Salah have been linked with Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona for some time, with the potential there for big-money bids to be tabled.

Klopp, though, has offered no indication that he is considering sales and remains fully focused on lifting his underperforming side out of sixth spot in the Premier League and back into the top four.

