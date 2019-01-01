Fifa U17 World Cup: Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon and Angola know group opponents

The draw for the group stage of the age-graded tournament was held in Zurich on Thursday

Africa's representatives at the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup have been paired in different groups for their respective campaigns in .

have been drawn against , Hungary and in Group B while will battle , and Tajikistan in Group E.

are in Group D along with USA, and while Angola will slug it out with host nation Brazil, Canada and New Zealand in Group A.

The tournament will kick off on October 26 with Brazil taking on Canada while Angola lock horns against New Zealand at the Estadio Bezerrao.

Nigeria stand as the most successful team in the U17 World Cup with five titles and they will be looking to reclaim their crown after missing out of the 2017 edition in .

Senegal took the place of Guinea in the competition after the latter was found guilty of age falsification at the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations in .

Cameroon are currently the African champions at U17 level while Angola qualified as the third-best team on the continent.