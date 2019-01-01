FIFA slap former South Sudan FA boss Alei with 10-year ban

The past president has been hit with the lengthy ban by football's governing body owing to misappropriation of funds

Former South Sudan FA president Chabur Goc Alei has been suspended from all football-related activities for 10 years due to an alleged embezzlement of funds.

The previous chief has also been fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($499,000) for his misdemeanor.

In a statement by FIFA, the decision of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee on the past South Sudan FA boss was revealed.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Chabour Goc Alei, the former President of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) and a former FIFA standing committee member, guilty of having misappropriated FIFA funds, as well as having offered gifts or benefits, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” the statement read.

“The investigation into Mr Alei was related to the misappropriation of FIFA Financial Assistance Programme (FAP) and FIFA Goal Programme funds received by the SSFA during the 2014 and 2015 period, and to various payments made (from such funds) to football officials and other individuals.”

Football’s governing body confirmed that Alei had breached art. 28 (Misappropriation of funds) and art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits) of the 2018 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, which resulted in their decision to suspend him from all national and international football matters for a decade.

Alei’s suspension comes into effect immediately.