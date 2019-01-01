Fifa Rankings: Incredible improvement for Kenya as Uganda & Tanzania move up

The latest report shows the three East African nations have soared up but Ethiopia remains the highest-ranked country

Cecafa Women's Senior Challenge Cup champions Harambee Starlets have incredibly improved according to the latest Fifa rankings.

After beating in November to clinch the title at the Chamazi Sports Complex, the achievement has helped to rise by 10 places up and are now ranked at position 133rd worldwide.

Harambee Starlets also missed a ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games by a whisker when they were defeated by Zambia in the fourth round of qualification.

In the second and third rounds, Kenya shocked Malawi and African giants before their ambitious run came to a halt after a two-legged encounter against the Shepolopolo.

The win over Harambee Starlets moved Zambia up as they are now ranked at position 106 which is a rise of four places from the initial ranking.

Surprisingly, Ethiopia who were beaten 2-0 by Harambee Starlets in the Cecafa group opening match, are the highest-ranked nation in the Eastern African region. They are 109th an improvement of two places from the September 17 rankings.

Tanzania, the Cecafa finalist, are ranked at position 135th which means they have moved up by two places too.

Although the Crested Cranes performed dismally during the regional tournament, they have improved by seven places and are now ranked at position 142.

Rwanda are at position 140.