Fifa orders Kenyan government to reinstate FKF office led by Mwendwa

World governing body Fifa has ordered the Kenyan government to reinstate embattled Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa.

Mwendwa, who is serving his second term, was removed from office by the Sports Ministry led by Cabinet Secretary of Sports Amina Mohamed, and a caretaker committee led by Retired Justice Aaron Ringera was appointed to oversee the day to day running of the federation affairs for six months.

In a letter from Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura addressed to Amina and obtained by GOAL, the governing body has said it is to mediate and have the issue solved amicably but first the government must reinstate the office led by Mwendwa.

'Fifa and Caf asking for reinstatement'

“Going forward, without prejudice to the allegations that have been raised and any potential trial for offences that may have been committed, Fifa and Caf are asking you to consider the reinstatement of the FKF executive committee as prior thereto,” read part of the letter from Fifa.

“Fifa and Caf administrators are prepared to work closely with the FKF and your office representatives – as it has already been the case in the recent past – to normalize the situation. I am convinced that our common efforts together with your trust will guarantee a successful outcome for Kenyan football.

Fifa has further revealed they are open to discussions through a video conference so as to mediate over the standoff.

“Against this background, I call on your understanding of the matter at stake to reconsider your position in the light of our aforementioned principles so as to make sure the latter are respected with regard to the situation at the FKF,” the statement continued.

“As a matter of fact, I am receptive to the need of a common discussion through a video conference call that we may organize without further ado, My collaborators will contact your office accordingly to settle the logistical details as soon as possible.”

Fifa has further castigated the decision by the government to appoint a caretaker committee with a full secretariat.

'Fifa ready to negotiate through video conference'

“In the meantime, I have been made aware of the appointment by your office of the so-called “caretaker committee”, together with its own secretariat, in lieu of the elected FKF executive committee whose President has been arrested,” the statement added.

“Furthermore, I have been informed that the FKF premises currently seem to be no longer under control of the FKF General Secretary and football competitions under the umbrella of the FKF have apparently been suspended for a two-week period.

“Fifa understands the important role of your office in ensuring that sports bodies in Kenya comply with the relevant applicable national laws.

“As a matter of fact, Fifa did attempt to understand the situation presented to its administration at the end of 2019, taking into account the role of the Sports Registrar in view of the Sports Act.

“In this respect, Fifa has always kept an open-door policy to discuss any issue or concern that may affect football at national level.

“I must highlight that the appointment of the so-called “caretaker committee” by your office is undoubtedly contrary to our principles according to which all of our member associations, including FKF, are required to manage their affairs independently and without undue influence of any third parties.

“The situation could, therefore, potentially lead to a suspension of the FKF by Fifa and in such a case, it would be all of Kenyan football that would suffer the consequences.”