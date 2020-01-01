Fifa legend Ayegbeni shares throwback picture at Portsmouth

The former Nigeria international striker reminisced on his memory at then Premier League outfit, Portsmouth

Fifa legend Yakubu Ayegbeni posted a throwback picture of him at English outfit, Portsmouth.

After an impressive spell at Maccabi Haifa, where he scored seven times in eight European Cup appearances in 2002-03 season, which included a treble against Olympiacos.

The bulky forward joined the English team initially on loan; however, he completed a permanent switch after helping Harry Redknapp’s team earn an English top-flight berth.

In his maiden English top-flight outing, he featured in 37 of Pompey’s 38 games in 2003–04, scoring 16 goals which made him the club's leading goalscorer, and the joint-sixth highest scorer.

The Nigerian scored 28 goals between two seasons which makes him Portsmouth's highest ever scorer in English top-flight history.

‘The Yak’ joined for a £7.5 million record fee before making stops at , and before heading for , where he teamed up with Guangzhou R&F Football Club and then, 's Al-Rayyan.



Before drawing the curtains on his career, the Nigerian also represented Reading, Kayserispor and Coventry City.

Currently, as an ambassador to the world’s football governing body, he uses football as a tool for social change and to improve the lives of underprivileged young people around the world.