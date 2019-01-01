FIFA confirms VAR to be used at Women's World Cup

After being implemented at last summer's men's tournament in Russia, video assistant referees will now be utilised this year in France

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that video assistant referees (VAR) will be used at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

VAR was deployed at the men's World Cup last summer, but FIFA had yet to commit to using the technology at the women's showpiece in .

But, speaking in Miami on Friday, Infantino confirmed that VAR would indeed be implemented at the Women's World Cup.

"We will be using VAR," Infantino said at a press conference.

Following a period of testing, the FIFA panel overseeing Women's World Cup preparations recommended the use of VAR earlier this month.

That paved the way for Infantino 's announcement on Friday, with FIFA's ruling council having now ratified the usage of the technology.

CONFIRMED: The FIFA Council today ratified that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) WILL be used at the #FIFAWWC this summer in France. pic.twitter.com/qSX10wIGjL — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) March 15, 2019

FIFA having yet to confirm the use of VAR fueled controversy surrounding inequality in the women's game, with U.S. manager Jill Ellis having spoken out last year.

“I can’t see them not having it," Ellis told reporters of VAR at the Women's World Cup.

"I think it would be a little bit insulting if we weren’t afforded the same opportunity.

“There’s too much at stake to not have it, and I think our game, our passion, our drive, our motivation is at the same level as the men.”

Currently, VAR is used in many professional men's leagues across the globe, but not in any women's leagues.