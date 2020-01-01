Fifa boss Infantino meets Simba SC official in Tanzania visit

The world governing body president has been pictured in Dar es Salaam while visiting offices of the Mainland giants

World governing body Fifa president Gianni Infantino is in for a visit.

Without giving reasons on his visit, Mainland side Simba SC have confirmed the presence of the Fifa boss in Dar es Salaam.

The club have taken to social media to confirm Infantino visited their head offices in Dar es Salaam where he met the club’s chairman Mohammed Dewji.

Mwenyekiti wa Bodi ya Wakurugenzi, Mohammed Dewji leo amekutana na kufanya mazungumzo na Rais wa Shirikisho la Soka duniani (FIFA),Gianni Infantino. Baada ya mazungumzo amemkabidhi jezi ya Simba ambayo imeandikwa jina la Rais huyo. Infantino ni 🦁 💯 💪🏽 #SIMBABABALAO #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/KoyYrd48uP — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) January 28, 2020

Dewji later handed Infantino a signed Simba shirt. During his last visit to the East African nation, Infantino pledged that Fifa would construct modern stadiums in nine regions in the country.

The Fifa Chief explained having modern stadiums upcountry was one of the best ways to turn around the country’s football fortunes. He also promised to establish a productive working relationship with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), geared towards sustainable development.

While Infantino is in Tanzania, his Secretary General Fatma Samoura is also visiting where he opened the new office for the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa).

On Tuesday, Samoura pledged more financial support for Fufa after she was impressed with the $800,000 Fifa-backed project, which includes a three-storied building and a single-storied house-styled office unit that will now become the new Fufa headquarters.