FIFA 23: Will EA Sports release a new football game in 2022?

Since 1993, EA Sports has been publishing FIFA-branded games, with the annual release of a new numbered entry becoming a near three-decade tradition.

For the most part, FIFA has dominated its particular field, with their closest competitors, Konami’s eFootball (Formally known as Pro Evolution Soccer or PES), undergoing a branding and strategy shift in an attempt to compete with EA Sports' game once more.

However, the future of the game remains uncertain as FIFA and EA Sports' partnership renewal appears to be doubtful, leaving fans unsure about the release of their new football video game.

Will EA Sports release FIFA 23?

EA Sports has not yet revealed anything about their next football game, so it remains unclear whether there will be a FIFA 23 or not. However, it seems likely that the game will continue in one form or another.

Should FIFA 23 be released in 2022, it is expected to launch around the end of September, based on the release timetable of the previous year's game.

While EA Sports and FIFA must come to an agreement which would see their partnership continue, their current deal doesn’t end until after the 2022 World Cup in December 2022. That timeline presents a dilemma for EA Sports.

While nothing has been confirmed, it appears increasingly likely that fans will still be able to play a new EA Sports football video game, which according to Xfire will include both a men's and women's World Cup as well as crossplay - a first for EA Sports' football game franchise.

What is EA Sports FC?

EA Sports FC has been widely reported as a potential new name for EA Sports' football game franchise.

Trademarks for 'EA Sports FC' have been filed in the UK and EU, fuelling rumours that the famous FIFA video game series could be set for a name change.

However, an official name change has not yet been confirmed.

