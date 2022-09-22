FIFA 23 stadium list - all 105 licensed grounds on PlayStation & Xbox

FIFA 23 brings back a couple of classic stadiums while introducing others for the first time in the video game series

Not all aesthetic components of football video games matter much - think barely noticeable changes to menus - but stadiums absolutely do make a difference in immersing users in the experience. Fortunately, FIFA 23 boasts a wide array of grounds, both big and small, in an effort to make the game EA Sports' most realistic title yet.

From the venues themselves to custom crowd chants, fans will be eager to see how the stadiums feel in the latest edition of the franchise.

GOAL takes a look at every licensed stadium available in FIFA 23, which will be released worldwide on September 30.

New stadiums in FIFA 23

There are five fresh licensed grounds that have never appeared in a FIFA title as well as two that return from temporary absences.

Manchester City Academy Stadium and Banc of America Stadium both host women's football matches as EA Sports bolsters its offerings there.

Stadium Team(s) Manchester City Academy Stadium Manchester City Women's team Philips Stadion PSV Europa-Park Stadium Freiburg El Sadar Osasuna Banc of California Stadium LAFC La Bombonera Boca Juniors Allianz Stadium Juventus

Premier League stadiums in FIFA 23

EA Sports again boasts a full 20-club roster of Premier League stadiums in FIFA 23, with popular places such as Anfield, Emirates Stadium, Old Trafford still available to play in any game mode.

However, Nottingham Forest's City Ground will be available as a free-to-download post-launch addition as EA Sports puts the finishing touches on the home of the newly promoted club.

Stadium Team(s) Anfield Liverpool Craven Cottage Fulham Elland Road Leeds Emirates Stadium Arsenal Etihad Stadium Manchester City Goodison Park Everton Community Stadium Brentford King Power Stadium Leicester City London Stadium West Ham Molineux Stadium Wolves Old Trafford Manchester United Selhurst Park Crystal Palace St James' Park Newcastle St. Mary's Stadium Southampton Stamford Bridge Chelsea The Amex Stadium Brighton The City Ground Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham Villa Park Aston Villa Vitality Stadium Bournemouth

English Football League stadiums in FIFA 23

In addition to the full stock of Premier League locales, there will be substantial offerings in England's lower divisions.

There are a total of 14 English Football League stadiums in FIFA 23.

Stadium Team(s) Bramall Lane Sheffield United Cardiff City Stadium Cardiff City Carrow Road Norwich City Fratton Park Portsmouth Kirklees Stadium Huddersfield Town Loftus Road QPR MKM Stadium Hull City Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough Stadium of Light Sunderland Bet365 Stadium Stoke City Swansea.com Stadium Swansea City The Hawthorns West Brom Turf Moor Burnley Vicarage Road Watford

Women's Super League stadiums in FIFA 23

The long-awaited introduction of the WSL to the video game space is here, as first revealed in July, and EA Sports has brought the home of the Manchester City's Women's team to life.

Stadium Team(s) Academy Stadium Manchester City

Bundesliga stadiums

While Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena remains out of the game, 16 other Bundesliga venues are included, with Bayer Leverkusen's BayArena and Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park among the highlights.

Stadium Team(s) BayArena Bayer Leverkusen BORUSSIA-PARK Borussia Monchengladbach Deutsche Bank Park Eintracht Frankfurt Europa-Park Stadium Freiburg Mercedes-Benz Arena Stuttgart MEWA ARENA Mainz Olympiastadion Hertha Berlin PreZero Arena Hoffenheim Red Bull Arena RB Leipzig RheinEnergieStadion Koln Signal Iduna Park Borussia Dortmund Stadion An der Alten Forsterei Union Berlin VELTINS-Arena Schalke Volkswagen Arena Wolfsburg wohninvest Weserstadion Werder Bremen WWK Arena Augsburg Arena

Bundesliga 2. stadiums in FIFA 23

Fancy a trip to Germany's second division?

You're in luck, as FIFA 23 boasts six Bundesliga 2. stadiums, with Hannover, Hamburg and Arminia Bielefeld among those represented.

Stadium Team(s) Dusseldorf-Arena Fortuna Dusseldorf Heinz von Heiden-Arena Hannover Home Deluxe Arena Paderborn, Verl Max-Morlock-Stadion Nurnberg SchucoArena Arminia Bielefeld Volksparkstadion Hamburg

La Liga stadiums in FIFA 23

Just as with the Bundesliga, there are 16 Spanish top-flight stadiums available in FIFA 23, with El Sadar appearing for the first time in the history of the franchise.

The Santiago Bernabeu and Wanda Metropolitano will be fan favourites, but EA Sports was unable to agree a deal to bring Barcelona's Camp Nou back into the mix.

Stadium Team(s) Coliseum Alfonso Perez Getafe ABANCA-Balaidos Stadium Celta Vigo Benito Villamarin Stadium Real Betis Ceramica Stadium Villarreal Montilivi Stadium Girona Vallecas Stadium Rayo Vallecano El Sadar Osasuna Jose Zorrilla Stadium Real Valladolid Mestalla Stadium Valencia San Mames Stadium Athletic Club Santiago Bernabeu Real Madrid Nuevo Mirandilla Cadiz Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Sevilla RCDE Stadium Espanyol Reale Arena Real Sociedad Wanda Metropolitano Atletico Madrid

Segunda Division stadiums in FIFA 23

Stadium Team(s) El Alcoraz Huesca Ciutat de Valencia Stadium Levante Gran Canaria Stadium Las Palmas Mendizorroza Stadium Alaves Rosaleda Stadium Malaga Nuevo Los Carmenes Stadium Granada Municipal de Butarque Leganes Municipal de Ipurua Eibar

Ligue 1 stadiums in FIFA 23

Stadium Team(s) Groupama Stadium Lyon Velodrome Marseille Parc des Princes PSG

Serie A stadiums in FIFA 23

Stadium Team(s) Allianz Stadium Juventus San Siro AC Milan, Inter

Liga Portugal stadiums in FIFA 23

Stadium Team(s) Dragao Stadium Porto Benfica Stadium Benfica

MLS stadiums in FIFA 23

Stadium Team(s) Banc of California Stadium LAFC, Angel City FC BC Place Vancouver Whitecaps Dignity Health Sports Park LA Galaxy Lumen Field Seattle Sounders, OL Reign Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta United Providence Park Portland Timbers, Portland Thorna Red Bull Arena (New Jersey) New York Red Bulls, NJ/NY Gotham FC

International stadiums in FIFA 23

Stadium Team(s) Ataturk Olympic Stadium Turkey Wembley Stadium England

Rest of world stadiums in FIFA 23

Stadium Team(s) Donbass Arena Shakhtar Donetsk Johan Cruijff ArenA Ajax King Abdullah Sports City Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia King Fahd Stadium Al Hilal, Al-Shabab La Bombonera Boca Juniors Philips Stadium PSV Presidente Peron Stadium Racing Club Ricardo E. Bochini Stadium Independiente

