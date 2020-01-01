FIFA 21 full-backs: Who are the best-rated LB and RB players on the game?

Full-backs are well and truly back in fashion these days with a versatile defender capable of bringing plenty to a side looking to attack from the back.

Ahead of FIFA 21's release, EA Sports has revealed the game's best full-backs with duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson taking top honours.

Both are rated at 87 overall with Alexander-Arnold boasting a pass rating of 87 and Robertson a pace rating of 83. The Scottish international is deemed to be slightly better in defence, but his team-mate is far sharper in attack.

right-back Daniel Carvajal and left-back Jordi Alba aren't far behind the Reds pair with overall ratings of 86 - Alba's 88-rated pace and 83-rated dribbling making him a real weapon going forward.

Kyle Walker rounds out the top five with an overall rating of 85 with his only real weakness being a shooting rating of 63.

Interestingly, no full-back currently playing in the has made the top 20, while eight representatives have made the cut.

based duo Alex Telles and Marcos Acuna loom as shrewd pick-ups in FIFA 21 with their lower profiles set to keep their prices a bit lower than the rest when it comes to Ultimate Team.

Best full-backs on FIFA 21