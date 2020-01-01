FIFA 21 best young players: Career mode’s top strikers, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers
Career Mode is one of the most popular game modes and also the most challenging in FIFA each year and that has not changed for FIFA 21.
This year's management mode has the option to make transfers more realistic - so you won't see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Man City in the first window - meaning that finding hidden gems and unearthing wonderkids is even more important than in the past.
The new player growth and player development improvements in FIFA 21 Career Mode mean that you can guide and shape your youth players into superstars exactly they way you want, giving them new roles and even new positions that best suit your tactics and their strengths.
To help get you started on your Career Mode journey, Goal has compiled a list of the best young players in FIFA 21. These are the players aged 20 or under who have the highest potential rating in the game and are divided by position in the lists below.
All players are listed by their main position, but any position they can play is shown. For example, Mason Greenwood is listed as a midfielder as his primary position is RM, but he can also play as ST. The new player growth options also mean that you could easily train him to be a RW, CF or even LM in the Squad Hub
This list of best young players includes every player with a high potential rating, nt just superstars like Erling Haaland or Joao Felix, but also lesser-known players that may be available at lower prices and may even be willing to move to teams in lower leagues.
All players need the right training and lots of gametime to ensure they develop properly and reach their full potential. Substitutes and reserve players will not improve as well if they do not get minutes.
PO. = Position(s)
CR = Current Rating
PR = Potential Rating
VA. = Value
*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 21 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode
FIFA 21: Best Young Goalkeepers
|Name
|Age
|Club
|PO.
|CR
|PR
|VA.
|M Vandevoordt
|18
|Genk
|GK
|68
|87
|£1.4m
|L Chevalier
|18
|Lille
|GK
|61
|83
|£430k
|N Mantl
|20
|Unterhaching
|GK
|69
|83
|£1.8m
|C Fruchtl
|20
|Bayern Munich II
|GK
|66
|83
|£1.1m
|Fortuna
|18
|Espanyol
|GK
|62
|82
|£475k
|F Jorgensen
|18
|Villarreal
|GK
|62
|82
|£475k
|M Carnesecchi
|20
|Atalanta
|GK
|66
|82
|£1.1m
|G Bazunu
|18
|Man City
|GK
|60
|82
|£360k
|Diogo Costa
|20
|Porto
|GK
|70
|82
|£2.3m
|J Olschowsky
|18
|Borussia M'gladbach
|GK
|63
|81
|£560k
|S Bajic
|18
|Saint-Etienne
|GK
|62
|81
|£475k
|Ivan Martinez
|18
|Osasuna
|GK
|60
|81
|£360k
|K Scherpen
|20
|Ajax
|GK
|67
|81
|£1.3m
|I Meslier
|20
|Leeds
|GK
|69
|81
|£1.4m
|L Plogmann
|20
|Werder Bremen
|GK
|64
|81
|£765k
|L Kasten
|19
|Wolfsburg
|GK
|62
|80
|£500k
|A Trubin
|18
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|GK
|63
|80
|£565k
|Altube
|20
|Real Madrid
|GK
|63
|80
|£600k
|M Kovar
|20
|Man Utd
|GK
|64
|80
|£765k
|J Blazquez
|19
|Atletico Talleres
|GK
|63
|80
|£600k
|M Roffo
|20
|Boca Juniors
|GK
|64
|80
|£765k
|R Majecki
|20
|Monaco
|GK
|68
|80
|£1.2m
This year's crop of goalkeepers is not as highly-regarded as previous years, mainly because AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma is now 21 and a little too old for this list of the best young players.
However, the best young goalkeepers in FIFA 21 are probably much more affordable as a result, with Porto's Diogo Costa the most expensive on the list at just over £2 million.
Genk's Maarten Vandervoordt has the highest potential of any young goalkeeper in FIFA 21 and can reach an overall rating of 87. Man City's Gavin Bazunu is on loan at Rochdale at the start of the game, but is relatively inexpensive at under £400k.
FIFA 21: Best Young Defenders
|Name
|Age
|Club
|PO.
|CR
|PR
|VA.
|M De Ligt
|20
|Piemonte Calcio
|CB
|85
|92
|£44.6m
|A Davies
|19
|Bayern Munich
|LB, LM, RM
|81
|89
|£20.3m
|Nuno Mendes
|18
|Sporting CP
|LWB, LM
|72
|87
|£5.4m
|W Saliba
|19
|Arsenal
|CB
|74
|87
|£9m
|O Kabak
|20
|Schalke
|CB
|77
|87
|£11.7m
|B Arrey-Mbi
|17
|Bayern Munich II
|CB, LB
|60
|86
|£385k
|L Netz
|17
|Hertha BSC
|LB, LM
|63
|86
|£675k
|J Frimpong
|19
|Celtic
|RB, RWB
|70
|86
|£3.2m
|Eduardo Quaresma
|18
|Sporting CP
|CB
|72
|86
|£5.4m
|S Dest
|19
|Barcelona
|RB
|75
|86
|£9m
|J Gvardiol
|18
|RB Leipzig
|CB, LB
|69
|86
|£1.8m
|L Stergiou
|18
|St Gallen
|CB
|67
|86
|£1.4m
|J Todibo
|20
|Barcelona
|CB
|75
|86
|£9.5m
|R Ait Nouri
|19
|Angers
|LB
|71
|86
|£4.2m
|R James
|20
|Chelsea
|RB, CDM
|77
|86
|£11.3m
|O Wijndal
|20
|AZ Alkmaar
|LB
|77
|86
|£11.3m
|O Rekik
|18
|Hertha BSC
|CB
|63
|85
|£700k
|T Kouassi
|18
|Bayern Munich
|CB, CDM
|71
|85
|£4.1m
|M Kana
|17
|Anderlecht
|CM, CDM, CM
|65
|85
|£900k
|Nuno Tavares
|20
|Benfica
|LB
|72
|85
|£5m
|M Kumbulla
|20
|Roma
|CB
|75
|85
|£9m
|Tomas Tavares
|20
|Benfica
|CB
|73
|85
|£5.9m
|Eric Garcia
|19
|Man City
|CB
|72
|85
|£5m
|N Perez
|20
|Atletico Madrid
|CB
|75
|85
|£9m
|B Williams
|19
|Man Utd
|LB, LWB
|75
|85
|£8.6m
|N Williams
|19
|Liverpool
|RB
|67
|85
|£1.4m
|J Vagnoman
|19
|Hamburg
|RB, LM, LB
|69
|85
|£1.9m
|C Riad
|17
|Barcelona
|CB
|59
|84
|£300k
|L Pirola
|18
|Inter
|CB
|63
|84
|£700k
|K Hoever
|18
|Wolves
|RB, CB
|63
|84
|£700k
|N Katterbach
|19
|Koln
|LB
|70
|84
|£3.2m
|L Cacace
|19
|Sint-Truidense
|LB, LWB
|73
|84
|£5.4m
|P Schuurs
|20
|Ajax
|CB
|75
|84
|£8.6m
|Alex Centelles
|20
|Valencia
|LB
|74
|84
|£7.2m
|Z Vanheusden
|20
|Standard Liege
|CB
|73
|84
|£5.9m
|T Malacia
|20
|Feyenoord
|LB
|75
|84
|£8.6m
|E Ndicka
|20
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|CB, LB
|74
|84
|£7.7m
|E Ampadu
|19
|Chelsea
|CB, CDM
|67
|84
|£1.4m
It should come as no surprise that Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is the highest-rated young defender in FIFA 21 and also the defensive wonderkid with the highest potential. Due to rights issues, Juventus are known as Piemonte Calcio in the game, featuring a new badge as well as new kits.
Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies has the highest potential of all full-backs in the game and can reach an 89 overall score from his initial 81 rating. Davies' phenomenal speed should also be a huge asset and he is valued at over £20m at the start of the game.
Bayern's reserve side have one of the highest-potential yet affordable players in Bright Arrey-Mbi, who can play in the middle or on the left of defence and is available for less than half a million. His value is low because his initial rating is also low, but this could make him affordable and attractive for teams looking to build for the future and sides that may be able to play him immediately.
FIFA 21: Best Young Midfielders
|Name
|Age
|Club
|PO.
|CR
|PR
|VA.
|J Sancho
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|RM, LM, CAM
|87
|93
|£62.6m
|S Tonali
|20
|AC Milan
|CDM, CM
|77
|91
|£16.7m
|M Greenwood
|18
|Man Utd
|RM, ST
|77
|89
|£13.1m
|T Almada
|19
|Velez Sarsfield
|CAM, CM, LW
|73
|89
|£7.7m
|Ferran Torres
|20
|Man City
|RM, LM, CF
|81
|89
|£23.9m
|T Kubo
|19
|Real Madrid
|RM, CM, CAM
|75
|89
|£13.1m
|F Wirtz
|17
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM, RM
|68
|88
|£1.6m
|J Bellingham
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|CM, LM, RM
|69
|88
|£1.9m
|Pedri
|17
|Barcelona
|LM, CAM
|72
|88
|£5.4m
|R Cherki
|16
|Lyon
|CAM, RM, LM
|67
|88
|£1.5m
|E Camavinga
|17
|Rennes
|CM
|76
|88
|£10.8m
|M Ihattaren
|18
|PSV
|CAM, RM, CM
|77
|88
|£12.6m
|B Saka
|18
|Arsenal
|LM, LWB, RW
|75
|88
|£10.8m
|A Urzi
|20
|Atletico Banfield
|LM, CM, RM
|73
|88
|£8.1m
|Riqui Puig
|20
|Barcelona
|CM, CAM
|75
|88
|£11.3m
|M Diaby
|20
|Bayer Leverkusen
|LM
|81
|88
|£22.5m
|P Foden
|20
|Man City
|CAM, CM
|79
|88
|£17.6
|F Pellistri
|18
|Penarol
|RM, RW
|71
|87
|£4.4m
|M Caqueret
|20
|Lyon
|CM, CDM
|75
|87
|£10.8m
|A Hlozek
|17
|Sparta Praha
|RM, ST, LM
|74
|87
|£8.6m
|R Gravenberch
|18
|Ajax
|CM, CDM
|71
|87
|£4.3m
|G Reyna
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|LM, CAM
|68
|87
|£1.7m
|B Kamara
|20
|Marseille
|CDM, CB
|79
|87
|£15.3m
|D Szoboszlai
|19
|Red Bull Salzburg
|CAM, LM
|75
|87
|£10.4m
|N Madueke
|18
|PSV
|RM, ST
|70
|86
|£3.3m
|A Vranckx
|17
|Mechelen
|CM, CDM
|66
|86
|£1.2m
|Gustavo Assuncao
|20
|Familiaco
|CDM
|74
|86
|£8.6m
|Tete
|20
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|RM, CAM
|75
|86
|£10.4m
|M Solomon
|20
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|RM, LM, CAM
|73
|86
|£6.8m
|B Gilmour
|19
|Chelsea
|CM, CAM
|71
|86
|£4.5m
|G Tsitaishvili
|19
|Dynamo Kyiv
|RM, LM
|72
|86
|£5.9m
|D McNeil
|20
|Burnley
|LM
|78
|86
|£14m
|D Caicedo
|20
|Deportivo Cali
|RM
|68
|86
|£1.8m
|N Zaniolo
|20
|Roma
|CAM, RM
|76
|86
|£11.3m
|R Sessegnon
|20
|Spurs
|LM, LW, LB
|75
|86
|£10.4m
|Florentino
|20
|Benfica
|CDM, CM
|76
|86
|£10.4m
|Romario Baro
|20
|Porto
|RM, CAM
|73
|85
|£6.3m
|Y Demir
|17
|Rapid Wien
|CAM, RW
|64
|85
|£880k
|Marcos Antonio
|20
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|CM
|72
|85
|£5.4m
|M Daramy
|18
|Kobenhavn
|RM, ST, LM
|67
|85
|£1.4m
|Y Verschaeren
|18
|Anderlecht
|CAM, RW, LW
|72
|85
|£5m
|X Simons
|17
|PSG
|CM
|65
|85
|£990k
|M Kudus
|19
|Ajax
|CAM, CM
|75
|85
|£9.5m
|M Longstaff
|20
|Newcastle
|CM, CDM
|72
|85
|£5.4m
|R Matondo
|19
|Schalke
|LM, ST, RM
|70
|85
|£3.4m
|O Kokcu
|19
|Feyenoord
|CAM, CM
|75
|85
|£9.5m
|H Traore
|20
|Sassuolo
|CAM, CM
|71
|85
|£4.5m
|E Smith Rowe
|19
|Arsenal
|CAM, RM, RW
|69
|85
|£2.1m
|Paulinho
|19
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM, RM
|74
|85
|£8.6m
|Joe Willock
|20
|Arsenal
|CAM, CM
|71
|85
|£4.5m
After being in the middle of one of the biggest transfer sagas in the summer, Jadon Sancho remains at Borussia Dortmund, meaning that he is sure to be an attractive option for teams with big budgets in real life and in FIFA 21.
The English youngster is already one of the best wide players in the game with an 87 rating, but can get even better and reach the same rating as Lionel Messi - 93.
New AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali also has huge potential, but the Serie A side may not be willing to sell him so soon after signing him.
Bundesliga duo Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz are probably more achievable signings due to their age and values at the beginning of the game. Bellingham might not be available straight away, but could be an affordable option during the second transfer window.
FIFA 21: Best Young Forwards
|Name
|Age
|Club
|PO.
|CR
|PR
|VA.
|Joao Felix
|20
|Atletico Madrid
|CF, ST
|81
|93
|£28.8m
|Vinicius Jr
|19
|Real Madrid
|LW
|80
|93
|£24.8m
|E Haaland
|19
|Borussia Dortmund
|ST
|84
|92
|£40.5m
|Trincao
|20
|Barcelona
|RW, LW, CAM
|78
|91
|£18m
|Ansu Fati
|17
|Barcelona
|LW, RW
|76
|90
|£13.5m
|Rodrygo
|19
|Real Madrid
|RW, LW
|79
|90
|£18.9m
|Antony
|20
|Ajax
|RW, LW
|78
|88
|£15.3m
|J Doku
|18
|Anderlecht
|RW, LW
|71
|88
|£4.4m
|J David
|20
|Lille
|ST, CF, CAM
|77
|88
|£14m
|Luis Henrique
|18
|Marseille
|RW
|67
|87
|£1.7m
|Evanilson
|20
|Porto
|ST
|73
|87
|£8.1m
|Joelson Fernandes
|17
|Sporting CP
|RW, LW
|69
|87
|£1.9m
|Reinier
|18
|Real Madrid
|CF, CAM
|71
|87
|£4.4m
|K Adeyemi
|18
|Red Bull Salzburg
|ST, LW
|69
|87
|£2m
|D Kulusevski
|20
|Juventus
|RW, CAM
|77
|87
|£13.1m
|M Boadu
|19
|AZ Alkmaar
|ST
|75
|87
|£10.4m
|S Esposito
|17
|SPAL
|ST
|66
|86
|£1.2m
|G Plata
|19
|Sporting CP
|RW
|74
|86
|£9m
|Rafael Camacho
|20
|Sporting CP
|RW
|73
|86
|£6.8m
|C Hudson-Odoi
|19
|Chelsea
|RW, LW
|74
|86
|£9m
|A Isak
|20
|Real Sociedad
|ST
|79
|86
|£16.2m
|Brahim
|20
|Real Madrid
|LW
|74
|86
|£9m
|Fabio Silva
|17
|Wolves
|ST
|69
|85
|£1.9m
|Gabriel Martinelli
|19
|Arsenal
|LW, LM, ST
|74
|85
|£8.6m
|H Elliott
|17
|Liverpool
|RW
|65
|85
|£990k
|P De la Vega
|19
|Atletico Lanus
|RW, LW
|71
|85
|£4.5m
|T Parrott
|18
|Spurs
|ST
|65
|85
|£990k
|B Mbeumo
|20
|Brentford
|RW, ST
|74
|85
|£8.6m
Along with Sancho, Joao Felix and Vinicius Jr have the highest potential in FIFA 21. All three players can reach 93 overall, but Felix and Vinicius are valued at less than £25m at the beginning of the game.
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland can become a 92-rated striker but his initial rating of 84 overall means he will cost at least £40m to sign in Career Mode.
Anderlecht's Jeremy Doku and Luis Henrique of Marseille start with lower ratings initially, but are both capable of becoming two of the best wingers in the game. They are priced at less than £2m initially, making them affordable options. The new player growth options also mean that you could retrain them to play through the middle rather than out wide, turning them into dangerous striking options.