FIFA 20: Release dates, price, new features & pre-order news

The next instalment of most popular football video game in the world is a few months away on Xbox One, PS4, PC and more

EA Sports developers are currently busy working on the next edition of the brand's FIFA series as they look to follow up with an even better football video game experience.

When it arrives this year, FIFA 20 will be the 27th instalment of the best-selling game, which first hit the shelves back in 1993 as FIFA International Soccer, and the anticipation is already building.

What will the gameplay be like? Will there be many new features? How much will it cost? These are all questions that gamers are eager to find out the answers to.

Details will be trickling out in the coming months and, in the meantime, Goal takes a look at everything we know about FIFA 20 so far.

When is FIFA 20 released?

A release date has yet to be announced, but EA Sports traditionally go with a date at the end of September, which allows plenty of time for promotion in the run up to Christmas.

Last year, FIFA 19 was released on September 28, while FIFA 18 was released on September 29 in 2017, so the 2019 release date of FIFA 20 is expected to fall on a similar date.

If we take the last Friday of September as the traditional release date, FIFA 20 will released on September 27 this year in shops and as a digital download.

Official confirmation of the release date will probably happen at some point in June, perhaps at the 2019 EA Play event which takes place from June 7 until June 9 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

How much will FIFA 20 cost?

We will have to wait to find out exactly how much FIFA 20 will cost, but previous years give us an indication of a strong approximate figure. The price of FIFA 20 could well fall somewhere in the region of £59.99 to £64.99.

EA Sports raised the price of the standard edition of the game by £5 in 2018, from £54.99 for FIFA 18 to £59.99 for FIFA 19. The year before, in 2017, FIFA 18 was £5 more expensive than FIFA 17, so the trend suggests that we could potentially see another increase for FIFA 20. Despite increases in UK prices, the US price stayed at $59.99.

While the standard edition increased in price last year, the cost of the augmented editions - 'Champions' and 'Ultimate' - remained the same. The Champions edition was priced at £79.99 ($79.99) and the Ultimate edition cost £89.99 ($99.99).

FIFA 20 new features

EA Sports game developers are always working on ways to improve their product, so we can expect some new features in FIFA 20.

However, they have been keeping their own counsel on the matter for now, at least. While we wait for news, we've taken a look at some possible new features.

Dynamic weather

Jurgen Klopp has been pilloried for blaming 's woes on the weather, but the German coach may have a point. Conditions such as heavy rain, snow and high winds do indeed have an effect on the game. Not only can they affect the players themselves, but the pitches they play on too - there is a reason why considered making a complaint about 's pitch ahead of their last-16 game in March.

The FIFA series lags behind its rival Pro Evolution Soccer when it comes to the incorporation of changeable weather and it could certainly augment the reality of the game by including it in some shape or form.

One of the biggest new features introduced in FIFA 19 was the incorporation of the (along with the Europa League), with EA Sports securing the rights from UEFA. Europe's premier club competition was woven into the very fabric of the game, featuring as a standalone tournament mode as well as being prominent in The Journey, Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

That is expected to continue in FIFA 20 and we could potentially see the inclusion of other UEFA competitions too, such as the European Championship, which takes place across the continent in 2020, with qualification beginning in 2019.

The FIFA video game series last featured the European Championship in FIFA 12, with a special Euro 2012 download pack. This is the approach EA Sports used for World Cup 2018 last year.

New Icons

There is also room for new Icons in FIFA 20 and we should see the introduction of more stars from years gone by. The likes of Francesco Totti, Zinedine Zidane and Andrea Pirlo are all potential additions. One retro player who is not likely to appear any time soon though is David Beckham, who has a deal with Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer.

Virtual Reality?

The next step in video game evolution is virtual reality and the technology is already available, with PlayStation VR headsets fast becoming the must-have accessory for gamers. A number of VR games exist, but neither EA nor Konami have jumped in with their respective football game franchises.

Making a VR mode available on FIFA 20 would be a bold leap by EA Sports and it would have to provide an immersive gameplay experience of a similar or better level to that which they already offer. It may be that 2019 is too soon, but it wouldn't be at all surprising if it was confirmed as an avenue of development.

End of 'The Journey', what next?

FIFA 19 saw the third and final instalment of The Journey, which was a role-playing mode mapping out the career of fictional player Alex Hunter. It remains to be seen how EA Sports will replace the mode in FIFA 20. It is certainly possible that a similar mode will be rolled out, but it would have to be more than just The Journey repackaged if it is to excite fans. Alternatively, instead of producing a fresh game mode, EA could blend the best features from The Journey into Career Mode, for example.

More leagues, clubs & stadiums

It's an obvious one, but FIFA 20 could potentially feature more licensed leagues and competitions, which would see a greater number of clubs in the game.

In addition, while there are already an impressive 102 stadiums in FIFA 19, there is always room for more. If, for example, Euro 2020 was a feature, then FIFA 20 would have to include all 12 venues, many of which are not already in the game.

When can I pre-order FIFA 20?

Once the release date has been confirmed, gamers will be able to pre-order FIFA 20.

This can be done directly through official PlayStation and Xbox stores or via a number of major retailers.

What consoles will FIFA 20 be released on?

We do not know for sure which platforms exactly FIFA 20 will be released on, but at a minimum it should be available on the usual devices.

So, expect to be able to play the game on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC at the very least, with Nintendo Switch and mobile versions also likely to be launched.

Google Stadia, the new console from the Silicon Valley company valued at $120 billion, could also be an option if the release dates for the console and game align.

Interestingly, EA Sports made a FIFA 19 'legacy edition' for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 consoles last year, but it doesn't seem likely as developers get to grips with next-gen technology instead. Reports online have suggested that we could see the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two as early as 2020.

Depending on timescales, which have yet to be confirmed, we could potentially see FIFA 20 played on new hardware.

Will FIFA 20 be a subscription service?

At the moment, the FIFA series is not a subscription service and gamers must purchase the game either in disc form or as a download.

However, there has been plenty of talk in recent years that EA Sports could turn to such a model. EA's CEO Andrew Wilson admitted in a 2017 interview with Bloomberg that he expected the video games industry to follow in the footsteps of music and television, though he acknowledged that it may take a while to implement.

"The greatest disruptor to the consumption of entertainment media in the last five years has been the combination of streaming plus subscription," Wilson said.

"It's changed the way we watch television. It's changed the way we listen to music. It's changed the way I read books. The notion that it wouldn't impact our industry I think is naive.

"Will it take a little bit longer? Yes, for a whole bunch of reasons: file size, level of interactivity, design.

"But I do believe it will play an important part in our world in the future, the same way it does in music, movies, TV and books."

Those musings suggest that it is just a matter of when and not if FIFA will become a subscription service, similar to the likes of Spotify and Netflix. That said, it would appear unlikely that FIFA 20 will be available through subscription.

Who will be FIFA 20 cover star?

As well as potential gameplay changes, FIFA 20 will probably see a cosmetic alteration in the form of a new cover star or stars.

Fans of the FIFA franchise will have noticed that the face of the most recent editions, Cristiano Ronaldo, was recently replaced by the trio of Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne and Paulo Dybala.

Indeed, EA Sports look set to go a different direction for the cover of FIFA 20.

It could be that they persist with more than one star - such as the aforementioned trio - but one player could also thrust themselves into the space previously occupied by Ronaldo.

As well as Neymar, De Bruyne and Dybala, there are a number of rising stars in the game who are worthy of consideration - World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, for example. Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric is another alternative, as is his team-mate Gareth Bale.

Lionel Messi was the face of the FIFA games range for a number of years, last appearing on the cover of FIFA 16. The Argentine subsequently appeared alongside a number of players on the cover of PES 2017, but has been conspicuously absent from the 2018 and 2019 editions, with Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho respectively doing the honours.