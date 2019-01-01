FIFA 20: New Ultimate Team features, Icons & changes to FUT

The new game will be launched at the end of September, but some folk will have a chance to get started on Ultimate Team early - so what's new?

Ever since its introduction on FIFA 09, Ultimate Team has grown into the most popular mode on the flagship EA Sports game series.

FIFA 20 will be the 11th edition of the game to feature FUT and it has taken on something of a life of its own given the developments that have occurred over the years.

With the launch of the new game just a few weeks away, Goal takes a look at what changes to expect in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

New Ultimate Team features in FIFA 20

Season Objectives

The introduction of Season Objectives allows players to progress rewards beyond daily or weekly targets.

They will be grouped as daily, weekly, season and dynamic, with foundation and milestone objectives as well, so there will be more choice available.

This season kicks off on September 19, when the EA Access trial period begins, and it runs until October 31.

FUT Friendlies

A new FUT Friendlies hub will be included in FIFA 20, which will facilitate games against friends online or locally.

Crucially, games within this hub do not affect players adversely in terms of fitness of contracts and they do not count towards your record.

That means, as with real-world friendly games, it is an ideal way to experiment with your team.

Customisation

There will be eight new 'Club Customisation' options available with the aim of allowing FUT players to showcase their clubs.

New stadium themes, tifos, balls, custom celebrations and crests will give plenty of options to ensure you can develop a unique club culture.

Squad Battles

FUT 20 will feature a new interface for Squad Battles, which will be much more informative than before.

Indeed, you will find out the top three players from each squad, tactical details such as formation, kits and stadium information.

Timed refreshes are finished and you'll be able to refresh four new squads at any time for a maximum of 10 times a week.

As well as that the Team of the Week will be a recurring Squad Battles opponent.

New skill rating requirements

FIFA 20's Ultimate Team developers have made tweaks to the skill rating requirements for Division Rivals, which can be seen below.

Division Skill rating 1 1900 2 1700 3 1500 4 1250 5 1000 6 750 7 550 8 350 9 115 10 0

Companion App changes

The FIFA companion app has become a highly popular way for FUT players to tinker with their squads when away from their consoles.

In FIFA 20, the companion app will now include the ability for users to create custom tactics, while club customisation will also be an option.

FIFA Ultimate Team Icons

EA have introduced a 15 new Icons to the game, known as the 'Class of 20'. Among the fresh faces in the game are Zinedine Zidane, who is also a cover star, Andrea Pirlo and Kenny Dalglish.

The new additions join an already expansive roster of past players which includes the likes of Diego Maradona, Pele and George Best.

As in , most players have three cards, but a select few will have Prime cards, with stats reflecting a star at a peak moment of their career.

New FUT Icons in FIFA 20

Icon Position Nationality Zinedine Zidane CM / CAM Pep Guardiola CDM Ronald Koeman CB Michael Essien CDM Gianluca Zambrotta RB / RWB / LB Kenny Dalglish ST / CF John Barnes CAM / LW Ian Wright ST England Ian Rush ST Hugo Sanchez ST Garrincha RW Didier Drogba ST Carlos Alberto RB / CB Brazil Andrea Pirlo CM Italy Kaka CAM Brazil

Click here to find out more about the newest Icons, including their various ratings.

What do you get with FIFA 20 Ultimate edition?

If you pre-order FIFA 20 Ultimate edition (as opposed to the standard or Champions edition) on Xbox One, PS4 or Origin, you will receive:

Three days early access.

Up to 24 Rare Gold packs (two a week for 12 weeks).

Loan Icon player pick: One of five items - mid version - for five FUT matches.

Special edition FUT kits.

FIFA 20 Ultimate edition is the most expensive version of the game and it will cost £89.99 in the UK or $99.99 if you are in the US.