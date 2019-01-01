FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Pogba & Sterling head up latest squad
Following strong performances in the Premier League, Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling headline a star-studded Team of the Week in EA Sports FIFA 19.
The Manchester-based duo are joined by Sterling's team-mate Aymeric Laporte in the starting XI, while Thiago Silva and Dante complete the backline.
James Rodriguez and Casemiro are with Pogba in a strong midfield group that also includes Benfica star Pizzi, while Edin Dzeko and Karim Bellarabi offer options for Serie A and Bundesliga teams, respectively.
The bench features Fiorentina youngster Alban Lafont, Galatasaray midfielder Younes Belhanda and Sheffield United star Billy Sharp.
Sterling and Laporte join the Team of the Week following Manchester City's 6-0 thrashing of Chelsea, a match that saw the England winger score twice.
Pogba, meanwhile, was instrumental in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Fulham as he also struck two goals, although his week was soured when he was sent off in Tuesday's Champions League defeat to PSG.
The French midfielder was given a Headliners card earlier this month, and that card will upgrade from a 90-rated item to a 91-rated card as a result of his inclusion in the Team of the Week.See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK - Salvatore Sirigu - Torino
LB - Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City
CB - Thiago Silva - Paris Saint-Germain
CB - Dante - Nice
CM - Paul Pogba - Manchester United
CM - James Rodriguez - Bayern Munich
CDM - Casemiro - Real Madrid
RM - Pizzi - Benfica
LW - Raheem Sterling - Manchester City
ST - Edin Dzeko - Roma
RW - Karim Bellarabi - Bayer Leverkusen
BENCH
GK - Alban Lafont - Fiorentina
CB - Martin Hinteregger - Eintracht Frankfurt
CM - Younes Belhanda - Galatasaray
RM - Robert Skov - FC Copenhagen
ST - Billy Sharp - Sheffield United
ST - Davie Selkie - Hertha Berlin
ST - Mata - Getafe
RESERVES
CB - Artur Jedrzejczyk - Legia Warsaw
CM - Mohammed Osman - Heracles Almelo
ST - Jhon Cordoba - Koln
ST - Youssef En-Nesyri - Leganes
ST - Che Adams - Birmingham City