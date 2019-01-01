FIFA 19 Team of the Week: De Bruyne and Lucas lead the way
Premier League stars Kevin De Bruyne and Lucas headline a fairly strong edition of Team of the Week in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team.
The Manchester City star is the obvious headliner, having helped guide his side to a win over Crystal Palace to earn a 92-rated central midfielder card with 87 shooting and 92 passing.
Lucas, meanwhile, stepped up in the absence of Harry Kane by scoring a hat-trick against Huddersfield to earn an in-form item with 93
Joining them in the starting XI are a number of meta cards, including defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who could be Serie A's best defender with 93 defending and 92 physical to go with a
There's also midfielder Radja Nainggolan, a long-time FIFA favourite, as well as Nicolas Pepe, who seals his sixth special item of the year.
There are a number of other pacey options to chuck into your lineups, with Ryan Fraser, Inaki Williams and Kingsley Coman all included in the starting XI, with Benfica speedster Rafa and West Brom's Dwight Gayle named to the bench.
Also on the bench are twins Rogelio and Ramiro Funes Mori, as well as Klaas-Jan Huntelaar of Ajax.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK – Pepe Reina - AC Milan
CB – Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli
CB – Fabian Schar - Newcastle
RWB – Mathieu Debuchy - Saint-Etienne
CM – Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
RM – Nicolas Pepe - Lille
CAM – Radja Nainggolan - Inter
LM – Ryan Fraser - Bournemouth
LW – Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich
ST – Inaki Williams - Athletic Bilbao
ST – Lucas - Tottenham
BENCH
GK – Bartomiej Dragowski - Empoli
CB – Ramiro Funes Mori - Villarreal
LM – Rafa - Benfica
ST – Dwight Gayle - West Brom
ST – Rogelio Funes Mori - Monterrey
ST – Klass-Jan Huntelaar - Ajax
ST – Darwin Machis - Cadiz
RESERVES
CM – Mason Mount - Derby County
CAM – Edwin Cardona - Pachuca
ST – Lukas Hinterseer - VfL Bochum
ST – German Cano - Independiente Medellín
ST – Milan Duric - Salernitana