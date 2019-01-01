FIFA 19 PlayStation pro Joksan Redona breaks down his insane Ultimate Team squad

Goal caught up with the Continental Cup champion to get a breakdown of the FUT squad he uses in online qualifiers

Joksan Redona is one of the biggest emerging stars in FIFA esports and soon looks set to join the short list of PlayStation players to have won a cross-console final.

The North American player made a name for himself by winning the first-ever FIFA 19 event, the PlayStation Continental Cup during Paris Games Week.

The former Epsilon man has continued to impress and finds himself in the PlayStation top three of the Global Series Rankings.

The tournament winnings have come in handy as Joksan has built quite the impressive team using a 4-2-3-1 formation with Thibaut Courtois in goal, a backline of FUT Champions Joao Cancelo, Prime Icon Rio Ferdinand, Raphael Varane and Marcelo, a central midfield pairing of Prime Icon Roy Keane and N'Golo Kante and a ridiculous front line of Lionel Messi, Neymar, baby Icon (89-rated) Eusebio and Cristiano Ronaldo.

What one player do you want to add next?

The player that I want to add next is Icon Ruud Gullit, he's always amazing on FIFA.

Who is your most expensive player and are they worth the price tag?

My most expensive player is 89 Eusebio and he is around 3.1 million coins. I think he is definitely worth the tag because he is agile and has a five-star weak-foot.

Who is the MVP of your squad and were there any players that surprisingly exceeded your expectations?

The MVP of my squad is Cristiano Ronaldo because he’s always scoring goals in crucial moments and one player that exceeded my expectations is N'Golo Kante.

On the flip side, which player have you been most disappointed with and why?

The player that I have been most disappointed in is Rio Ferdinand because he is not as good as he was last year in FIFA 18.

Is there one cheaper or more affordable player you would recommend to our readers?

Yes, I would totally recommend regular Kante because he is a beast.

What was your reason behind opting for your formation? Have you found that’s the best in the game or just suits your personal style? What tactics do you employ?

The 4-2-3-1 is very balanced - it offers various attacking patterns and is very solid defensively so I'd recommend it.

Are there any players who you think are deserving of an upgrade to match their real-life attributes and why?

I’m not really sure on this but I think maybe Firmino because he is a beast in real life. Definitely deserves more credit in FIFA.

Finally, Team of the Year is out now which we'll undoubtedly see at tournaments but which of the blue cards has caught your eye? If you only pick one to be in your team, who would it be and why?

The card that caught my eye is TOTY Messi because he has insane in-game stats and his jumping/stamina is not a problem anymore. I definitely want to get him in my team sometime soon.