Bruno Fernandes has revealed which Manchester United academy graduate he is most looking forward to playing alongside.

The midfielder has established himself as one a talisman of the Red Devils side since his arrival from Sporting CP in January 2020.

Fernandes committed his future to the club on Friday, signing a new deal that runs until 2026.

What has been said?

The Portugal star can expect to see many rising stars look to fit into the team over the next few years, then, and he has picked out the one he is most excited about.

Asked in a question and answer session on Twitter which academy star he is looking forward to slotting in beside him, Fernandes replied: "James Garner", higlighting the The 21-year-old midfielder currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Who is the dressing room DJ?

Fernandes also dismissed the suggestion that fellow midfielder Fred is the man to be trusted to be in charge of the music in the United dressing room.

Fred ? No chance, it’s me or Jadon 😂 https://t.co/mHkVBiyocS — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 1, 2022

Asked if the Brazil international was the team DJ, Fernandes replied: "Fred? No chance, it's me or Jadon [Sancho]."

