'Fernandes is a born winner' - McTominay excited about Man Utd's new Portuguese star

The Portugal international has been 'a breath of fresh air' since arriving at Old Trafford, according to his team-mate

Scott McTominay praised the arrival of "born winner" Bruno Fernandes and welcomed the additional midfield competition at following Nemanja Matic's return to form.

Fernandes joined United from Sporting CP in January and already has three goals and the same number of assists in eight appearances.

The international was widely praised for his performance in Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester City, the 25-year-old teeing up Anthony Martial for United's opener with a clever free-kick.

And McTominay has been impressed by his new team-mate's impact since arriving six weeks ago, which has coincided in an upturn in form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

"With Bruno you can see he comes in and he's a born winner - you see than in training," the international said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"He's willing to take the ball in any situation and play the killer pass - we need that creative spark. I can't give him enough credit for the way he's started.

"He's very demanding, a No.10 who wants the ball, but he's been a breath of fresh air. He's got a personality and that's what this football club needs - he has that in abundance."

McTominay was also on the scoresheet in the derby win over City with a long-range strike after being brought on as a second-half substitute.

Solskjaer opted for a midfield trio of Fernandes, Fred and in-form Matic, with academy product McTominay insisting the competition can only be a good thing.

"It's so important. If you don't have competition for places people take their foot off the peddle and relax," he said.

"It can only breed a healthy environment and Manchester United have always had that.

"I want to be one of the first names on the team sheet, but Nemanja is a great player and I can learn a lot from him."

McTominay is part of United's travelling party for Thursday's last-16 first leg against Austrian side LASK Linz.

The game will be played without supporters due to the coronavirus outbreak - now categorised as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization - and McTominay is expecting a "strange" atmosphere.

"Obviously when you are growing up and play Under-18s and reserve games you are used to playing in front of lesser crowds," he said.

"But it will be strange. We just have to keep doing what we have been doing. It is a real shame fans from both sides can't come."