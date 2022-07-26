Fernand Mayembo: AC Ajaccio sign Congo defender from Le Havre

After four years at Stade Oceane, the 26-year-old will continue his professional career in the French elite division

Ligue 1 side AC Ajaccio have announced the signing of Fernand Mayembo from second-tier outfit Le Havre.

As the Bears continue to rejig their squad ahead of the commencement of the 2022-23 campaign, they have snapped up the Congo international.

Mayembo has been handed a two-year contract with a one-year extension prospect – that means the 26-year-old will remain at the Stade Francois Coty until 2024 at least.

“The summer transfer window continues with a sixth arrival! Fernand Mayembo, central defender of Le Havre, is committed for two seasons in White and Red plus one year as an option,” a statement from the Ajaccio website read.

“The Congo international strengthens the Ajaccian defensive sector and will wear the No. 77. Welcome to the club!”

During the 2021-22 campaign, Mayembo featured in 18 Ligue 2 matches for Le Havre, however, they were unable to secure promotion to the French elite division.

Prior to the confirmation of his move, he had penned an emotional farewell to the Stade Oceane giants.

“This post is hard to write. Four years ago, Le Havre opened my arms, four years high, low, but four magnificent years where I was able to grow, evolve and flourish whether as a man but also as a player,” he wrote on social media.

“I would never forget these four years that is sure, for life will have marked me. Today a page is turning, it is time to say goodbye.

“A big thank you to all the people crossed, I will not quote anyone for fear of forgetting someone, but thank you to all my teammates, coaches, different staff, employees of the club, volunteers, and supporters who have always been there and that I will never forget. Thanks for everything.”

Ajaccio sports coordinator Johan Cavalli waxed lyrical about the centre-back’s qualities and what he is expected to bring to the team.

"He has great athletic qualities. He is fast, and strong in duels. He is a character player with a very good head game,” he said.

“I've known Fernand for a long time, I played against him in his zone, he's the kind of player I like very much, not easy to have on my back. Fernand is one of the best defenders in Ligue 2."

With this move, he becomes the ninth African in Olivier Pantaloni’s squad after Ismael Diallo (Cote d'Ivoire), Bevic Moussiti-Oko (Congo), Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso), Kouame Botue (Burkina Faso), Mohamed Youssouf (Comoros), Chaker Alhadhur (Comoros), Oumar Gonzalez (Cameroon), Sidney Obissa (Gabon), and Anis Ajroud (Tunisia).