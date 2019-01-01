Ferdinand, Rojo, Maguire - Man Utd's record signing handed number 5 shirt at Old Trafford

have announced that Harry Maguire will take the number 5 at Old Trafford as the record signing aims to replicate the success of some club icons to have worn the shirt before him.

Marcos Rojo previously had the number, but Red Devils great Rio Ferdinand donned it before him, winning five titles, two league cups and a crown in the 10 years he wore it.

Other famous names that turned out at Old Trafford wearing 5 include Roy Keane, Nicky Butt, Gary Pallister and current assistant manager Mike Phelan, to name a few.

