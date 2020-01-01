Fenerbahce’s Samatta, KMC’s Kaseja included in Tanzania squad for Tunisia Afcon qualifiers

Taifa Stars will face the Northern African country twice in November in an attempt to seal a slot in the 2022 continental competition

head coach Etienne Ndayiragije has named his squad that will face in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

Mbwana Samatta – who made a move to Fenerbahçe after a half- a-season stay with – is among the foreign-based players the Burundian coach has called up for the away tie on November 13. Tanzania – who are third with three points in Group J – will then host the 2004 African champions on November 17.

Ndayiragije has named three goalkeepers who are playing for Tanzanian top clubs for the crucial qualifiers. Metacha Mnata, who has been superb for Yanga in the eight matches played has been picked alongside Aishi Manula who has had a rather challenging time with Simba SC. David Mapigano has also been called up after he made a move to join Azam FC from .

Due to his experience with the national side, long-serving Juma Kaseja will have to fight with the other three goalkeepers in order to get a starting position against the Eagles of Carthage.

Yanga’s defender Bakari Mwamnyeto has been summoned too after he has superbly settled at Timu ya Wananchi since he moved from Coastal Union in August. Farid Musa is another new Yanga player who has earned the faith of the Burundian coach for the third Afcon qualifier.

Simon Msuva who turns out for Difaa El Jadida of and Thomas Ulimwengu of are the other foreign-based players in the squad.

Despite recent good performances, Kagera Sugar’s left-back David Charles Luhende has not been given a slot whereas Erasto Nyoni whose performances have been criticised in some quarters has been named. Yanga’s Mustapha Mauya has also been overlooked despite dominant outings with the record league champions in the ongoing campaign.

The team is expected to arrive at the training camp on November 6.

Goalkeepers: Juma Kaseja (Kinondoni Municipal Council FC), Metacha Mnata (Young Africans SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC)

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC), Deus Kaseke (Young Africans SC), Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Brayson David (Kinondoni Municipal Council FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans SC), Abdallah Kheri (Azam FC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC)

Midfielders: Ditram Nchimbi (Young Africans SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC), Feisal Salum (Young Africans SC), Farid Mussa (Young Africans SC), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Iddy Suleiman (Azam FC), Thomas Ulimwengu ( ), Saidi Hamisi (Simba SC)

Strikers: Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahçe), Simon Msuva (Difaa El Jadida), John Bocco (Simba SC), Adam Adam (JKT Tanzania), Salum Abubakar (Azam FC)