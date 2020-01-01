Fenerbahce star Samatta reports to Tanzania camp ahead of Burundi friendly

The Taifa Stars captain has linked up with the squad from Turkey as they prepare for the friendly scheduled for Sunday

striker Mbwana Samatta is the first foreign-based player to report to the national team camp as they prepare to face Burundi in a friendly on October 11.

The Taifa Stars captain who scored two goals for Fenerbahce as the Turkish giants defeated Fatih Karagumruk 2-1 in his full Super Lig debut on Saturday, arrived in Kampala in the late hours of Tuesday and immediately headed to the team’s residential training ahead of the build-up set for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

Samatta moved to Fenerbahce on loan from side and had a memorable outing as he made his first start in the Turkish Super Lig at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

He is among the foreign-based players named in the Taifa Stars squad by coach Etienne Ndayiragije, others being Thomas Ulimwengu, who plays in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Himid Mao, who plays in , Simon Msuva and Nickson Kibabage, who are based in , and Ally Msengi in .

Tanzania will be taking part in the African Nations Championship and the Burundi tactician will be using the friendly match to gauge the fitness and preparedness of his charges.

Taifa Stars will be playing on November 11 away, before hosting them in Dar es Salaam two weeks later. The East African nation started their campaign in Group J with a 2-1 win over Equatorial Guinea before falling 2-1 away to Libya in their second game.

The Tanzania Mainland League has been active since June 13 which will be a boost to players' fitness ahead of the Burundi assignment.

Full Squad: Goalkeepers: Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC).

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Brayson David, Abdallah Sebo (Azam FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC) Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Iddy Mobbi (Polisi Tanzania).

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Said Hamisi, Yassin Mzamiru (Simba SC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC, ), Iddy Nado, Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC, South Africa).

Forwards: John Bocco (Simba SC), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce FC, ), Nickson Kibabage, Simon Msuva (Diffa El Jadidi, Morocco), Thomas Ulimwengu ( , DR Congo), Ditram Nchimbi (Yanga SC).