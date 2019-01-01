Fellaini departs Man Utd as £10.5m move to China is confirmed

The transfer window in England may have slammed shut, but it remains open in Asia and the Belgium international is heading off to open a new chapter

Marouane Fellaini has completed a £10.5 million ($14m) move away from Manchester United, with the Belgium international linking up with Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng.

Goal revealed on Tuesday that talks had been opened regarding a switch to Asia.

The 31-year-old then posted pictures of himself at Brussels airport as he prepared to head off and finalise a deal.

An agreement was not confirmed during the European transfer window, but the deadline is yet to pass in China.

That has allowed Shandong Luneng to acquire the services of an experienced performer who departs Old Trafford after five-and-a-half years.

Fellaini had only committed to a new two-year deal with United last summer.

Those terms were agreed as his previous deal expired.

Rather than allow him to drop into the free agent pool, the Red Devils worked hard to put an extension in place.

Those discussions were, however, held during the reign of Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese was a big fan of Fellaini and the options his versatility provided.

A change in manager, though, was always going to see questions asked of the Belgian.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sought to move United away from the more defensive mindset of Mourinho and restore the attacking philosophies of old.

Fellaini played no part in those plans and slipped down the pecking order as a result.

With it clear that he had no future under the current regime, and potentially beyond that, the decision was quickly taken to allow him to move on.

Transfer talks have progressed quickly and he is now heading off to open a new chapter in what has been a colourful career to date.

He departs United having taken in 177 appearances and netted 22 goals.

A brief statement released on the club’s official website read: “Everybody at United thanks Marouane for his service and wishes him well for the future as he completes his move to Shandong Luneng Taishan FC in China.”