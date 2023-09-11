Former Bundesliga coach Felix Magath believes he would make a strong national team coach for Germany and is up to the challenge.

Hansi Flick sacked by Germany

Magath thinks he is the best option

Klopp and Nagelsmann also candidates

WHAT HAPPENED? The German national team sacked head coach Hansi Flick after a shocking 4-1 loss to Japan on Sunday evening. Sky Sports Germany has reported that former Bundesliga coach Felix Magath thinks he is the prime candidate for the empty seat for the Euros, which are less than nine months away.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don’t know what requirements profile the DFB has created for this position,” said Magath. "But in my opinion, it is very clear that we in football now urgently need someone who can put this completely insecure team back together, which is no longer able to match its performance."

Former national player Dietmar Hamann had previously discussed Magath as a possible new national coach. “We now need someone with authority, experience and backbone. I would therefore do everything in my power to bring Felix Magath or Matthias Sammer to the DFB,” explained the Sky expert. The DFB relieved the previous national coach Hansi Flick of his duties on Sunday, and a team led by sports director Rudi Völler, Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner took over on an interim basis. A Flick successor is being sought. Magath sees great uncertainty in the DFB team"

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even though they are aware it would be very tough to convince him to quit Liverpool, The Metro reports that Jurgen Klopp is the German Football Association's (DFB) top choice for his replacement. Candidates include Julian Nagelsmann, who has been jobless since being sacked by Bayern in March, and Oliver Glasner, the former manager of Frankfurt.

IN A PHOTO:

Next matches Friendlies JPN TUR Info Friendlies GER FRA Info

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Rudi Voller, who previously managed Germany from 2000 to 2004, will temporarily take over management responsibilities with Die Mannschaft slated to play a friendly match against France on Tuesday. Voller was formerly Germany's manager from 2000 to 2004.