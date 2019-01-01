Felda United were unlucky, admits Kedah boss Aidil

Kedah nearly fell victim to Felda United's late resurgence in their second leg semi-final FA Cup clash on Sunday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

have advanced to the final, despite losing the second leg semi-final match 3-2 to Felda United on Sunday. The tie ended in a 3-3 draw on aggregate, but away-goal advantage was with the Red Eagles.

Despite finishing the first half leading the match 2-0 through goals by Fernando Rodriguez (p, 26') and Farhan Roslan (37'), they succumbed to the hosts' late resurgence, after Felda scored three goals in the final 25 minutes (Thiago Junio 65', S. Chanturu 73', Hadin Azman 90+4'). Fortunately for Aidil Sharin Sahak's charges, the Fighters were unable to find the fourth goal that they needed in order to triumph.

Aidil himself conceded that the hosts were unlucky not to win the tie, in the post-match interview with the broadcaster.

"I'm proud of my boys, who gave [everything in the match]. But this is football, we knew that it wasn't going to be easy coming here.

"Credit must be given to Felda and their coach Nidzam [Jamil] for putting in a good effort; they were just unlucky that we are the ones who are through to the final instead," said the Singaporean trainer.

He is however aware of their defensive porousness, and has promised to improve on it in the run-up to the final encounter.

"Praise Allah, we did it in the end with the support of the travelling fans and we have to celebrate tonight, but we must not forget that we conceded [goals] also.

"It's normal when you've taken the lead; the opposition will come back when they have nothing to lose, especially with Hadin's goal. But we're learning and learning, we can't take it easy and it has to change. We can't let it happen again in the final because (the other finalists) are very strong when attacking," Aidil promised.

