Nidzam Jamil's success at Felda United this season has led to his name being linked as a future head coach of boyhood club, Selangor.

Former Malaysia international Nidzam Jamil has proven to critics that he has what it takes to make it as a professional coach in the country's top tier.

Taking over at Felda United from former boss B. Satiananthan who left for at the conclusion of the 2018 season with mostly young, unproven players, the former Fighters' assistant coach led them to top tier safety this year in style, with a 5-1 mauling of on the final matchday. He also guided them to the semis of the , only losing to the Red Eagles, the eventual cup champions, on the away goal rule.

The 39-year old trainer's feats as a first-time top-tier trainer did not go unnoticed, with several fans of Selangor, his boyhood club, mentioning him as a possible successor to the experienced Satiananthan, when the time eventually comes.

The Red Giants' fans themselves have been on the receiving end of what Nidzam is capable of this season, with Felda proving to be somewhat of a bogey team to Selangor in their four encounters so far this year. Felda held Selangor to a 1-1 home draw on the opening day of the Super League, before knocking them out of the FA Cup in the third round with a 2-1 win. Only in their return league fixture in Jengka did Satiananthan's charges managed to edge Felda, but Nidzam upstaged his former boss again on the first group stage matchday last Saturday, with the visitors coming back from two goals down to come away with a 2-2 draw.

Unfortunately, the fans may have to wait longer to see the exuberant young trainer helming the much-improved outfit in the near future.

In the press conference of last Saturday's match, Goal asked Nidzam whether returning to Shah Alam as the head coach is something that he is interested in.

"I grew up in Kajang, I'm a Selangorian, and I started out as a ballpicker for Selangor, before training as a youth at the football project school in Shah Alam (Seksyen 11 Secondary School). My brother and I were at the club, I won silverware and got my national team call-up while at Selangor. The Red Giants are like a former lover and admittedly, it's nice to hear my name be linked with my former club.

"But at the end of the day, I'm very committed to Felda and have promised the board that I will lead them through the difficulties of this season. And I don't think I'm ready yet to take over at a club as big as them," explained Nidzam with a smile.

Felda's Malaysia Cup return group fixture against Selangor will be in September, and Nidzam may yet disappoint Selangor fans on the pitch once again, as well as off it.

