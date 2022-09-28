'Messi's like Federer!' - Argentina coach compares star to tennis legend amid international retirement talk

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni likened Lionel Messi to tennis legend Roger Federer because of the joy they bring to their respective sports.

Scaloni asked about Messi retirement rumours

Federer recently retired to great fanfare

Argentina coach thinks Messi will get same reception

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has said he will reassess his career, including his international future, after the World Cup. That has led to speculation that he may be considering international retirement, and reporters pressed Scaloni on the issue.

WHAT THEY SAID: “What happened when [Federer] retired?" Scaloni asked reporters. "Everyone is emotional and everyone is thinking, ‘he’s not here anymore, he’s not going to play anymore’. How many of us would like to see Federer play tennis? It was wonderful to watch him play. And the same thing will happen with [Messi].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Federer, 41, is at a more advanced age than Messi, 35, but they have shared dominance over their respective sports for more than a decade. At his goodbye match, Federer broke down crying with longtime rival Rafael Nadal.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? While it's unclear what the future holds for the Argentina icon, for now he'll look to continue his stellar play at Paris Saint-Germain, where he has been involved in 11 goals through eight Ligue 1 matches.