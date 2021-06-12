Federation Cup: Simba SC launch jersey ahead of Azam FC semi-final

The colours will be won only for the domestic tournament where Wekundu wa Msimbazi have fought their way up to the penultimate stage

Tanzania Premier League giants Simba SC have launched a new jersey specifically meant for their Azam Federation Cup matches.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi unveiled the new colours on Saturday as they prepare to face Azam FC in the semi-final on June 26 at Maji Maji Stadium in Songea.

The new jersey carries the traditional red and white colours associated with the Msimbazi giants.



Bernard Morisson and Chris Mugalu were among the stars who appeared at the unveiling ceremony because some of the local stars were unavailable due to national team training for the friendly against Malawi.

Simba are hopeful of beating Azam at the penultimate stage and progress to the final to try and retain one of the three trophies they won last season.

Hii nyingine kubwa kutoka 𝗠𝘀𝗶𝗺𝗯𝗮𝘇𝗶 🦁. Jezi rasmi za michuano ya Kombe la Shirikisho la Azam 🏆👕



Kwa wanaohitaji kwa jumla na rejareja tupigie kwa namba 0764 033 284, 0655 877 632, 0754 677 711 au 0784 746 000. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/l7wiqWY7yY — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) June 12, 2021



After a brief break, Simba have resumed training at the Mo Arena in Buju, under the supervision of assistant coach Adel Zrane, while the head coach, Gomes Da Rosa, is on vacation in France.

Before facing the 'Ice Cream Makers', Wekundu wa Msimbazi will first play Polisi Tanzania and Mbeya City on June 19 and 22, respectively, in Premier League games.



Simba, who have played 27 league games, two fewer than second-placed Yanga, are on course to win the title for the fourth straight time. In a recent interview, the club's CEO, Barbara Gonzalez, explained why the players are determined to win the titles again.

"It is that feeling of winning the title again that is pushing the team to get positive results," Gonzalez said.

"They [players] are determined to make sure they are crowned champions and so they don’t want to make any mistakes, they know how tough it is to be crowned, so the players have come out to show they can fight to the end."

Article continues below

"If you stay focused and fight then you get the result you want and it is the reason my players are pushing themselves, they don’t want anything else apart from the title, if you ask them about winning, then they will always respond, yes we want to win but it must have a title to it."

"We all know now we need nine points to be crowned, and the players also know that, so we don’t want to lose any game now, we want to go all the way."

Yanga and Biashara United will meet in the second semi-final.